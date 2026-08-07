ETV Bharat / sports

World Athletics U20 Championship: Mohammed Ashfaq Breaks 400m National Record

Hyderabad: Young Indian athletes are making their mark on the international stage recently, and the Commonwealth Games was the prime example of it. One more Indian athlete, Mohd Ashfaq, has made history in the World Athletics U20 Championship currently going on in the United States. Ashfaq set a national record in the U20 400m. Apart from him, Basant also produced a standout performance. While Ashfaq grabbed the headlines with his performance, Basant booked his place in the high jump final.

Ashfaq clocked a time of 45.81 seconds to finish second in his heat behind the leader Jayden DeLeon (45.63s) of America. Ashfaq broke his own U20 record of 46.05s set earlier this season. His effort secured his qualification into the semifinals and also left him fourth among overall qualifiers.

Basant qualifies for final

Ashfaq’s performance in the 400m race was a testament to India’s rising presence in athletics. His timing underlined the rapid progress this season.