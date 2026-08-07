World Athletics U20 Championship: Mohammed Ashfaq Breaks 400m National Record
Mohd Ashfaq rewrote the history books, creating a U20 400m national record with a time of 45.81 seconds.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Young Indian athletes are making their mark on the international stage recently, and the Commonwealth Games was the prime example of it. One more Indian athlete, Mohd Ashfaq, has made history in the World Athletics U20 Championship currently going on in the United States. Ashfaq set a national record in the U20 400m. Apart from him, Basant also produced a standout performance. While Ashfaq grabbed the headlines with his performance, Basant booked his place in the high jump final.
Ashfaq clocked a time of 45.81 seconds to finish second in his heat behind the leader Jayden DeLeon (45.63s) of America. Ashfaq broke his own U20 record of 46.05s set earlier this season. His effort secured his qualification into the semifinals and also left him fourth among overall qualifiers.
Basant qualifies for final
Ashfaq’s performance in the 400m race was a testament to India’s rising presence in athletics. His timing underlined the rapid progress this season.
After he qualified for the semifinals, Basant also dished out an impressive performance in the high jump. The high jumper cleared the distances of 2.00m, 2.05m and 2.10m at the first attempt before going past 2.14m in his second effort to qualify for the final. His performance was good enough to finish 11th overall, and he booked a spot in the final as a result.
Mixed day for the Indian contingent
P. Royshan and Dhanush Raj failed to progress beyond the men's triple jump qualification, finishing in 25th and 34th position respectively. Tanu Chaudhary's campaign came to an end in the women's 400m hurdles as she finished in 28th position overall in the heats.
World Athletics U20 Championships 2026 is to be held from 5-9 August in Eugene, Oregon. The athletes aged 16 to 19 will fight for 46 sets of medals. Some of the next generation of stars include Noah Lyles, Nina Kennedy, Joshua Cheptegei and Yulimar Rojas.