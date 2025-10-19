ETV Bharat / sports

Rizwan's ODI Captaincy On Line As PCB Convenes Joint Meeting Of Selectors And Advisory Board

Karachi: Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy in the 50-overs format could be on the line when a joint meeting of the national selection committee and advisory board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is held on Monday in Lahore.

The PCB confirmed in a statement that the head coach of Pakistan's white ball format teams Mike Hesson had written to the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi requesting for a meeting of the selectors and advisors to be convened to discuss the ODI team matters and captaincy. "No decision has been taken on the ODI captaincy. The chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has asked the selectors and advisors to meet on Monday to discuss the matter," it said.

Hesson will also be part of the meeting. At present Pakistan has three different captains in the three formats with Shan Masood leading the Test side, Rizwan the ODI squad and Salman Ali Agha the national T20 squad. Though there are rumors about Shaheen Shah Afridi or Salman Alli Agha replacing Rizwan as captain, these are not confirmed but the convening of the meeting indicates Hesson might push for a change in the captaincy as per his plans.