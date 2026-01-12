ETV Bharat / sports

Mohammad Rizwan Becomes First Overseas Batter To Be Retired Out In BBL

Playing for the Melbourne Renegades, Mohammad Rizwan, batting at number four, had scored 26 runs off 23 balls against the Sydney Thunder with two overs still to go. He had played at a slow strike rate, and the team needed a power hitter as the innings had entered the fag end. Melbourne Renegades captain Will Sutherland signalled for Mohammad Rizwan to return from the boundary line, a video of which is going viral on social media.

Melbourne Renegades captain Will Sutherland came in to bat in place of Mohammad Rizwan. However, he too failed to make much of an impact, scoring just one run before being run out. It seemed that the Pakistan batter was called back to the pavilion for batting at a slow run rate.

Rizwan scored 26 runs off 23 balls, including two fours and a six, but his strike rate of 113.04 was not effective for the demands of the short format. In this match, Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by 4 wickets. The Renegades had scored 170 runs in the match, which Sydney Thunder chased down in 15.2 overs for the loss of 6 wickets.

Babar also suffers from dismal form in the BBL

In the current BBL season, Babar and Rizwan have been struggling with poor form this season. Rizwan has amassed only 167 runs in eight innings so far with a strike rate of just over 100. Babar has accrued 154 runs in the same number of matches. Coming into the competition, there were a lot of expectations from the duo, but none of them managed to live up to the expectations.