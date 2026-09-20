Asian Games 2026: MMA Fighter Varun Sanyal Pulls Out After Passing Out Due To Exhaustion
India have suffered a setback in the ongoing Asian Games as MMA boxer Varun Sanyal withdrew due to medical reasons.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: India suffered a setback in the Asian Games 2026 as MMA boxer Varun Sanyal pulled out from the event after exhaustion and dehydration caused him to pass out. He went unconscious during a sauna session at his cruise ship accommodation in Nagoya, Japan.
Sanyal was looking to cut down his weight ahead of the competition on Sunday. The 27-year-old was set to take part in the men's traditional 77kg quarterfinal bout but was declared medically unfit which prevented from taking part in the event.
"Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital," MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kunder spoke, as quoted by PTI.
"There was nothing to be worried about. He was brought back to the cruise ship around 3:00am. He was hydrated, the doctors here are attending to him. He is stable, can speak and is out of trouble.”
Sanyal was the talk of the town earlier as he was one of the athletes who had to weigh eight to 10 hours without food to get the accommodation. Although some reports suggest that it played a role in his exhaustion, there isn’t any clear indication of it.
"He suffered from generalised cramps and body ache while in the sauna last evening in his cruise accommodation,” the Indian Olympic Association revealed.
"He underwent a medical examination and precautionary blood tests, which were normal. Despite rest, the following morning, he felt not fully fit to participate in a combat sport. After consultation with his coach, he withdrew on medical grounds.”
Sanyal was one of the two Indians participating in MMA and was a late addition to the contingent. The other MMA team member, Suchika Tariyal secured a medal for India on Day 1 of the Asian Games winning the quarterfinal. She is now in the semifinal and will at least win a bronze medal.