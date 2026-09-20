ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026: MMA Fighter Varun Sanyal Pulls Out After Passing Out Due To Exhaustion

Hyderabad: India suffered a setback in the Asian Games 2026 as MMA boxer Varun Sanyal pulled out from the event after exhaustion and dehydration caused him to pass out. He went unconscious during a sauna session at his cruise ship accommodation in Nagoya, Japan.

Sanyal was looking to cut down his weight ahead of the competition on Sunday. The 27-year-old was set to take part in the men's traditional 77kg quarterfinal bout but was declared medically unfit which prevented from taking part in the event.

"Fortunately, he was found in that state by an athlete from Nepal who woke him up. Varun was able to call me and we took him to hospital," MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kunder spoke, as quoted by PTI.

"There was nothing to be worried about. He was brought back to the cruise ship around 3:00am. He was hydrated, the doctors here are attending to him. He is stable, can speak and is out of trouble.”