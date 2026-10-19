400 In Ranji Trophy: Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar Becomes Second Batter In 92 Years To Achieve This Feat
Chinmay Sutar played an unbeaten knock of 400 runs for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy fixture.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar inked his name in the record books on Monday with an extravagant knock against Nagaland in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026. He became only the second player to score a quadruple century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. The left-handed batter achieved this unique feat against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate Division match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium.
With his innings, Sutar joined an exclusive list of batters which also includes greats like Brian Lara and Don Bradman to cross the 400-run mark in a single innings. Before him, Maharashtra's BB Nimbalkar had scored an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar in Pune in 1948.
Bhausaheb Nimbalkar - whose iconic 443 not out in 1948/49 for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar was cut short since the opposition abandoned the game - was the only 400-plus score by a batter in Ranji Trophy history. Chinmay Sutar makes it a two-person club, with an unbeaten 400 for Mizoram vs Nagaland on Day 2 of Round 2. No doubt it's come in Plate Group, but still a 400 is an extremely rare occurence— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 19, 2026
Sutar had an impressive start to his Ranji Trophy career as he made his debut in the tournament this season. Sutar narrowly missed out on his century in the opening game, being dismissed on 99 via run out. Before joining the Mizoram squad, he represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Sutar’s marathon knock was laced with 46 fours and seven sixes. The right-handed batter was poised at 231 when Lalrempuia arrived at the crease as the last wicket for the team. The team declared at 581 for nine.
Batters to hit 400 in First-class cricket
- Brian Lara – 501* for Warwickshire vs Durham, Birmingham, 2 June 1994
- Hanif Mohammad – 499 for Karachi vs Bahawalpur, Karachi, 8 January 1959
- Don Bradman – 452* for NSW vs Queensland, Sydney, 3 January 1930
- Bhausaheb Nimbalkar – 443* for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar, Pune, 16 December 1948
- William Ponsford – 437 for Victoria vs Queensland, Melbourne, 16 December 1927
- William Ponsford – 429 for Victoria vs Tasmania, Melbourne, 2 February 1923
- Aftab Baloch – 428 for Sind vs Baluchistan, Karachi, 18 February 1974
- Archie MacLaren – 424 for Lancashire vs Somerset, Taunton, 15 July 1895
- Sam Northeast – 410* for Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Leicester, 20 July 2022
- Graeme Hick – 405* for Worcestershire vs Somerset, Taunton, 5 May 1988
- Brian Lara – 400* for West Indies vs England, St John's, 10 April, 2004
- Chinmay Sutar - 400* for Mizoram vs Nagpur, Sovima, 19 October 2026
During his innings, Sutar also surpassed Prithvi Shaw in the list of the highest scores in the Ranji Trophy. Shaw had amassed 379 off 383 deliveries against Assam in 2023.
Former Mumbai batter Chinmay Sutar creates history by scoring 400 runs in an innings for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Plate Division of Ranji Trophy. Batting on the crease for over 500 balls is a dying art today and my heartfelt appreciation for Chinmay for creating this unique record in the second round of games today! #RanjiTrophy2026— Priyank Panchal (@PKpanchal09) October 19, 2026
Highest scores in Ranji Trophy
- BB Nimbalkar – 443* for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar, Pune, 16 December 1948
- Chinmay Sutar - 400* for Mizoram vs Nagpur, Sovima, 19 October 2026
- Prithvi Shaw - 379 for Mumbai vs Assam, 1 August, 2023