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400 In Ranji Trophy: Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar Becomes Second Batter In 92 Years To Achieve This Feat

Chinmay Sutar played an unbeaten knock of 400 runs for Mizoram against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy fixture.

chinmay sutar scores 400 in ranji trophy
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar inked his name in the record books on Monday with an extravagant knock against Nagaland in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026. He became only the second player to score a quadruple century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. The left-handed batter achieved this unique feat against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate Division match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium.

With his innings, Sutar joined an exclusive list of batters which also includes greats like Brian Lara and Don Bradman to cross the 400-run mark in a single innings. Before him, Maharashtra's BB Nimbalkar had scored an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar in Pune in 1948.

Sutar had an impressive start to his Ranji Trophy career as he made his debut in the tournament this season. Sutar narrowly missed out on his century in the opening game, being dismissed on 99 via run out. Before joining the Mizoram squad, he represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sutar’s marathon knock was laced with 46 fours and seven sixes. The right-handed batter was poised at 231 when Lalrempuia arrived at the crease as the last wicket for the team. The team declared at 581 for nine.

Batters to hit 400 in First-class cricket

  • Brian Lara – 501* for Warwickshire vs Durham, Birmingham, 2 June 1994
  • Hanif Mohammad – 499 for Karachi vs Bahawalpur, Karachi, 8 January 1959
  • Don Bradman – 452* for NSW vs Queensland, Sydney, 3 January 1930
  • Bhausaheb Nimbalkar – 443* for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar, Pune, 16 December 1948
  • William Ponsford – 437 for Victoria vs Queensland, Melbourne, 16 December 1927
  • William Ponsford – 429 for Victoria vs Tasmania, Melbourne, 2 February 1923
  • Aftab Baloch – 428 for Sind vs Baluchistan, Karachi, 18 February 1974
  • Archie MacLaren – 424 for Lancashire vs Somerset, Taunton, 15 July 1895
  • Sam Northeast – 410* for Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Leicester, 20 July 2022
  • Graeme Hick – 405* for Worcestershire vs Somerset, Taunton, 5 May 1988
  • Brian Lara – 400* for West Indies vs England, St John's, 10 April, 2004
  • Chinmay Sutar - 400* for Mizoram vs Nagpur, Sovima, 19 October 2026

During his innings, Sutar also surpassed Prithvi Shaw in the list of the highest scores in the Ranji Trophy. Shaw had amassed 379 off 383 deliveries against Assam in 2023.

Highest scores in Ranji Trophy

  • BB Nimbalkar – 443* for Maharashtra vs Kathiawar, Pune, 16 December 1948
  • Chinmay Sutar - 400* for Mizoram vs Nagpur, Sovima, 19 October 2026
  • Prithvi Shaw - 379 for Mumbai vs Assam, 1 August, 2023

TAGGED:

CHINMAY SUTAR 400
RANJI TROPHY RECORDS
RANJI TROPHY MATCH
MIZORAM VS NAGALAND TODAY
400 IN RANJI TROPHY

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