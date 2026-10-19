ETV Bharat / sports

400 In Ranji Trophy: Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar Becomes Second Batter In 92 Years To Achieve This Feat

Hyderabad: Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar inked his name in the record books on Monday with an extravagant knock against Nagaland in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2026. He became only the second player to score a quadruple century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. The left-handed batter achieved this unique feat against Nagaland in a Ranji Trophy Plate Division match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium.

With his innings, Sutar joined an exclusive list of batters which also includes greats like Brian Lara and Don Bradman to cross the 400-run mark in a single innings. Before him, Maharashtra's BB Nimbalkar had scored an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar in Pune in 1948.

Sutar had an impressive start to his Ranji Trophy career as he made his debut in the tournament this season. Sutar narrowly missed out on his century in the opening game, being dismissed on 99 via run out. Before joining the Mizoram squad, he represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sutar’s marathon knock was laced with 46 fours and seven sixes. The right-handed batter was poised at 231 when Lalrempuia arrived at the crease as the last wicket for the team. The team declared at 581 for nine.