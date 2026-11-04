ETV Bharat / sports

Mitchell Starc Dethrones Marco Jansen For Top Spot In Rankings For Test Bowlers

Mitchell Starc no 1 Test spot ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The South African pacer Marco Jansen’s stay at the top spot in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers lasted just one week. Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc has dethroned him in the top spot in the rankings and has displaced Jansen from the summit. South Africa’s win over Australia in the Cape Town Test has affected the latest rankings released this week.

Starc produced figures of 6/72 and 3/65 in the Test, where Australia suffered a defeat by 176 runs to lose the series 2-1. Jansen was named Player of the Series for his performance, which included scoring 198 runs with the bat and taking 13 wickets in the three Tests. As a result, he became the top-ranked bowler but lasted at the pinnacle for only a week.

Jansen's compatriot Simon Harmer picked ten wickets in the Cape Town Test and was Player of the Match. The performance helped him take a leap of nine places to the seventh spot. His 817 rating points are the second-highest by a South African spinner, behind Hugh Tayfield, who had rating points of 895 in February 1957. Thanks to this performance, Harmer jumped three positions on the all-rounders' rankings to go fifth. Jansen (No. 1 rank) and Wiaan Mulder (ranked third) are the other South Africans in the top five. Ravindra Jadeja (second) and Mehidy Hasan (fourth) are the other two players in the top five.