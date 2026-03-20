ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Likely To Suffer Big Blow As Mitchell Starc Set To Miss Initial Matches

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Australia’s left-arm seamer, Mitchell Starc, at the start of the IPL 2026. According to a report by Cricket Australia, he will not be available when the tournament commences next weekend. His return to action will depend on the return-to-play protocols in the coming weeks. With his exclusion, Starc has become the third pacer, along with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are set to miss a few matches at the start.

Reason behind the decision

Starc is one of the few bowlers across the globe who can be lethal with the new ball and can be effective in the death overs as well. Cricket Australia has said that the reason behind Starc’s absence is the need to manage his workload ahead of a packed international schedule. He has endured a heavy workload over the last 12 months. He played all five Ashes Tests and also featured at the back end of the Big Bash League.