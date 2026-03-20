IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Likely To Suffer Big Blow As Mitchell Starc Set To Miss Initial Matches
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to miss the initial matches of the IPL 2026 for the Delhi Capitals.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Australia’s left-arm seamer, Mitchell Starc, at the start of the IPL 2026. According to a report by Cricket Australia, he will not be available when the tournament commences next weekend. His return to action will depend on the return-to-play protocols in the coming weeks. With his exclusion, Starc has become the third pacer, along with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are set to miss a few matches at the start.
Reason behind the decision
Starc is one of the few bowlers across the globe who can be lethal with the new ball and can be effective in the death overs as well. Cricket Australia has said that the reason behind Starc’s absence is the need to manage his workload ahead of a packed international schedule. He has endured a heavy workload over the last 12 months. He played all five Ashes Tests and also featured at the back end of the Big Bash League.
🚨NO MITCHELL STARC FOR IPL 2026🚨— Yajurv Rathod (@Yajurv05) March 20, 2026
- Mitchell Strac is likely to miss the first few matches of IPL 2026 he will Join Delhi Capitals after the first few matches.🤯pic.twitter.com/c4fDCbESlo
How will Starc’s absence impact DC?
The Australian pacer was bought by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for INR 11.75 Crores. Mitchell Starc featured in 11 matches for DC, taking 14 wickets with an economy rate of more than 10. However, beyond the number, Starc would have made the DC bowling unit more lethal, especially in the power play. DC will now miss that impact in the first six overs.
BIG setback for Delhi Capitals— Jignesh (@jig_corp) March 20, 2026
Mitchell Starc set to miss IPL 2026 start
Workload management early IPL action
₹11.75 CR strike weapon unavailable
And it doesn't stop there
Pat Cummins & Josh Hazlewood also likely out early
DC’s pace attack takes a MASSIVE hit
Season… pic.twitter.com/5OwL0XkSS8
Cummins and Hazlewood are in the same boat as Starc, as they will miss the initial matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Thus, these teams will miss the services of the top Aussie bowlers in the league.
IPL to start from March 28
The schedule of the Indian Premier League 2026 for the 20 matches has been announced for the period of March 28 to April 12. They were waiting for the dates of the assembly election in the five states to release the remaining schedule of the tournament. Royall Challengers Bengaluru will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener in Bengaluru.