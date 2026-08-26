Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler For First Time; Replaces Jasprit Bumrah For Top Spot
Mitchell Starc has been rewarded for his terrific performance in the Test series against Bangladesh.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah’s reign at the top of the ICC Test rankings has come to an end with Australia pacer Mitchell Starc replacing him for the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings. Notably, it is the first time Starc has occupied the top spot in the Test rankings.
Bumrah first reached the summit of Test cricket in 2024 and was holding a monopoly over the position for two years. However, the Indian pacer missed the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka while Starc bowled an impressive spell in the Test series against Bangladesh, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.
During the second Test in Mackay, Starc earned the Man of the Match Award. The left-arm quick took a 10-wicket match haul and also completed a leap of two places over Bumrah and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to grab the top position.
Breathing fire every time he takes the ball 🔥— ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2026
Mitchell Starc ascends to No.1 in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings 🔝
More ➡️ https://t.co/fvecGLHkbT pic.twitter.com/SvjlhKaFEk
Starc was in the top ten for the last few years and also broke into the top 3 after ripping through the England batting unit in the Ashes. However, the No. 1 spot was always out of his reach.
Starc is not the only Australian bowler to take a significant leap in the rankings. Skipper Pat Cummins moved to fourth place in the rankings after the Mackay Test, while spin maestro Nathan Lyon jumped two places to occupy the 10th spot.
England seamers also took significant jumps in the rankings after their dominating performance against Pakistan in the opening match of the Test series. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue shared 16 wickets between them and have also earned the reward for their performance.
Robinson jumped 15 places to the 11th, while Tongue improved by 16 places, occupying the 17th spot in the rankings.
In the batter’s rankings, there are no changes at the top, and the core remains the same. England's Harry Brook occupies the top spot while Joe Root is chasing him from the second position. Steve Smith and Travis Head make up for the third and fourth positions. Thus, the top four will is a battle between Australia and England.
Rishabh Pant has taken the most significant leap in the batters’ rankings. He has taken a jump of six places to be the joint-seventh in the batters’ list after a counter-attacking fifty in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.