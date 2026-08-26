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Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler For First Time; Replaces Jasprit Bumrah For Top Spot

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah’s reign at the top of the ICC Test rankings has come to an end with Australia pacer Mitchell Starc replacing him for the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings. Notably, it is the first time Starc has occupied the top spot in the Test rankings.

Bumrah first reached the summit of Test cricket in 2024 and was holding a monopoly over the position for two years. However, the Indian pacer missed the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka while Starc bowled an impressive spell in the Test series against Bangladesh, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

During the second Test in Mackay, Starc earned the Man of the Match Award. The left-arm quick took a 10-wicket match haul and also completed a leap of two places over Bumrah and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to grab the top position.

Starc was in the top ten for the last few years and also broke into the top 3 after ripping through the England batting unit in the Ashes. However, the No. 1 spot was always out of his reach.