ETV Bharat / sports

Mirabai Completes Hattrick Of Golds At CWG

Glasgow: Mirabai Chanu reminded the world why she remains the undisputed queen of Indian weightlifting, delivering a performance worthy of a champion as she clinched her third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg category here on Sunday.

The result was never really in doubt; the only question was how far Mirabai would push the limits. And the Manipuri superstar answered in emphatic style, rewriting the record books with a stunning display of strength and composure. The 31-year-old shattered the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch, while also setting new CWG marks in clean and jerk and total.

She lifted a commanding 190kg, with a best effort of 85kg in snatch and 105kg in clean and jerk. Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai’s winning effort. Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg. But true to her champion’s temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career.