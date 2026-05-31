ETV Bharat / sports

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde - Once More?’: Millions Of RCB Fans Dream Of Back-to-Back IPL Victories In Historic IPL Final

Bengaluru/Ahmedabad: Cricket fever has reached its peak as millions of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters across Karnataka and the world eagerly await the IPL 2026 final, where RCB will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For RCB fans, the match is more than just a cricket contest. It is an opportunity to witness their beloved franchise defend the title it won in 2025 after an 18-year wait.



The excitement is particularly intense in Bengaluru, where supporters have been gathering in homes, cafes, fan parks and public viewing venues to cheer for the team. Fans have flooded social media with messages of support for Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and the entire RCB squad, expressing confidence that the team can once again create history. Many supporters believe that Kohli, who has remained synonymous with the franchise since the inception of the IPL, deserves another title after years of loyalty and commitment to the team.



Virat Kohli himself has acknowledged the importance of RCB's supporters, stating after the team's qualification for the final that the players are fighting not only to defend the championship but also for the millions of fans who stood by the franchise through years of disappointment and heartbreak. His emotional remarks have resonated strongly with supporters across the country.



Captain Rajat Patidar has emerged as one of RCB's biggest strengths this season. His blistering unbeaten 93 in Qualifier 1 helped RCB secure a record-breaking victory over the Gujarat Titans and book a place in the final. The team's dominant performance has increased confidence among fans who believe RCB enter the title clash with momentum on their side.



Political leaders, celebrities and former cricketers have also joined in extending their wishes to the Bengaluru franchise. Social media platforms have witnessed an outpouring of support from public figures and cricket enthusiasts, many describing RCB as a symbol of perseverance and resilience. The emotional bond between the franchise and its supporters continues to be one of the strongest narratives of the IPL.



Key Battles and Expectations of RCB Fans from the IPL Match



Cricket experts believe the final could be decided by crucial contests such as Virat Kohli versus Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill versus Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jos Buttler versus Josh Hazlewood. Kohli's impressive record against the Gujarat Titans has further raised expectations among RCB supporters.



Many fans are hoping for a special innings from Kohli, whose performances have often inspired the franchise in high-pressure situations. Others expect Patidar, Krunal Pandya and the bowling unit to play decisive roles in the title clash.



Authorities in Bengaluru have appealed to fans to celebrate responsibly. The advisory assumes significance in the backdrop of the tragic crowd-related incident witnessed during post-title celebrations last year, which led to the death of many. Police have urged supporters to follow official guidelines and avoid overcrowding at public venues.



Weather remains one of the few uncertainties surrounding the final. IPL regulations provide for a reserve day if rain prevents completion of the match on the scheduled day. If weather disrupts play, efforts will be made to complete the contest on the reserve day. In the unlikely event that both the final and reserve day are washed out, the team that finished higher in the league standings will be declared champions according to tournament regulations.



For RCB supporters, the final represents pride, identity and years of emotional investment. Whether in Bengaluru, across India or among the global Indian diaspora, fans are united by one hope: to see their team lift the IPL trophy once again and further strengthen its place among the league's elite franchises. As anticipation builds, the stage is set for another memorable chapter in the RCB story.