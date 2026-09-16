ETV Bharat / sports

Millie, Mona, Avani Win Team Gold At Para Shooting World Championships

New Delhi: Millie Shah, Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara combined to win a gold medal in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 team event at the Changwon 2026 WSPS Para Shooting World Championships in South Korea recently.

Rakesh Nidagundi, Anandha Krishna and Swaroop Unhalkar claimed silver in the R1 men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 team event. They shot a combined total of 1856.3a across five series. The Indian women's trio aggregated 1878.6 to win the top prize recently.

Mona and Avani also won a silver and bronze, respectively, in the R2 women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. The performances added two medals to India's tally at the world championships, with the country making its mark in the rifle team events. Shah and Nidagundi are both associated with the Vijayi Bharat Foundation and have been training at its High-Performance Centre.