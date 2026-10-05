ETV Bharat / sports

Michael Bracewell Moves To New Zealand Cricket's Casual Contract List To Opt For BBL

File photo: Michael Bracewell ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract with New Zealand cricket for the 2026-27 season. The decision is taken by the New Zealand all-rounder to opt for an opportunity in the Big Bash League. Bracewell joins the list of Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert in the casually contracted players.

The 35-year-old who has scored 434 runs in the T20Is and taken 35 wickets will be available for the national side despite moving off the central contracts list. Bracewell has been playing a key role for the national side with his all-round skills. He said that he is looking forward to the upcoming white-ball series against India. “The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot,” he said.