Michael Bracewell Moves To New Zealand Cricket's Casual Contract List To Opt For BBL
Michael Bracewell has moved to a casual contract to be replaced by Nick Kelly in the list.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract with New Zealand cricket for the 2026-27 season. The decision is taken by the New Zealand all-rounder to opt for an opportunity in the Big Bash League. Bracewell joins the list of Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert in the casually contracted players.
The 35-year-old who has scored 434 runs in the T20Is and taken 35 wickets will be available for the national side despite moving off the central contracts list. Bracewell has been playing a key role for the national side with his all-round skills.
He said that he is looking forward to the upcoming white-ball series against India.
Another new name on the central contract list! 📝 Northern Districts' Nick Kelly earns his maiden BLACKCAPS central contract to replace Michael Bracewell on the central contract list. Full story | https://t.co/tBujjltUji 📲 https://t.co/yBiinxL2hQ— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 5, 2026
“The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot,” he said.
“As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up. I’m still very much committed to the BLACKCAPS and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series. I’ve also got my eyes firmly fixed on the opportunity to be involved in the inaugural NZ20 which is set to be introduced from next summer,” he added.
Who will replace Michael Bracewell?
Northern Districts batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell. Kelly has earned a place in the central contracts 11 years after making his first-class debut. The 33-year-old made his debut in March 2025 against Pakistan. Since then, he has featured in eight ODIs and seven T20Is. He was also stand-in skipper in the series against Bangladesh in the absence of Tom Latham.
MICHAEL BRACEWELL IN BBL • Bracewell is moving from a central contract to a casual NZC contract, giving him the flexibility to play in the BBL while remaining available for NZ white ball duties. • Nick Kelly gets his maiden full time NZC central contract as Bracewell replacement. 🌟 Micheal Bracewell 🌟 Finn Allen 🌟 Mark Chapman 🌟 Lockie Ferguson 🌟 Adam Milne 🌟Tim Seifert This is all Players of Casual NZC Contract. Franchise cricket is changing the way modern players manage international & league commitments! @ICC— Shariq (@Realsuperkings) October 5, 2026
He has scored 265 ODI runs and 97 T20I runs so far. Head coach of the New Zealand team Rob Walter praised Kelly for his consistency in domestic cricket.
"Nick's been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now, and it's testament to his hard work that he's earned this first contract at this stage of his career. Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure,” Walter said.
T20 teams Bracewell has played for
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL)
- Worcestershire (T20 Blast, England)
- Southern Brave (The Hundred, England)
- MI New York (Major League Cricket - MLC, USA)
- Seattle Orcas (Major League Cricket - MLC, USA)
- Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan Super League - PSL)
- Peshawar Zalmi (Pakistan Super League - PSL)
- Multan Sultans (Pakistan Super League - PSL)
- Amsterdam Flames (European T20 Premier League - ETPL)
- Wellington Firebirds & Otago Volts (Domestic New Zealand Super Smash)