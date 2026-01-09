MI vs RCB WPL 2026: Where And How To Watch Live On TV And Online?
The Mumbai Indians will be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener of the WPL 2026
Published : January 9, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all set to commence from January 9. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It will also be a battle between two Indian captains as Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians while Smriti Mandhana will lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Both teams have retained their core ahead of the upcoming edition. However, the former are without Elysse Perry as the Australian all-rounder has pulled out last minute due to personal reasons. With Perry absent, MI will start as favourites as they have a strong unit of all-rounders in the form of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr in the squad.
Head-to-head records
Both teams have played five matches against each other, with MI having an edge. Harmanpreet and Co. have won three matches while RCB have won on two occasions.
Matches played - 5
MI won - 3
RCB won - 2
Pitch Report
The average score on the surface is around 160 in the 37 domestic T20 matches it has hosted. Teams batting second have won on 20 occasions, while the teams batting first have won 17 matches.
MI-W vs RCB-W live streaming details
When will the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 fixture be played?
The WPL 2026 match between MI and the RCB will be played on Friday, January 9.
When does the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match start?
The MI vs RCB IPL 2026 contest will start from 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
Where will the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and RCB be played?
The WPL 2026 match will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Which channels will broadcast the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match?
The MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.
Where will live streaming be available for the MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match?
The MI vs RCB WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the RCB will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.