MI vs RCB WPL 2026: Where And How To Watch Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is all set to commence from January 9. Defending Champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It will also be a battle between two Indian captains as Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Mumbai Indians while Smriti Mandhana will lead the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both teams have retained their core ahead of the upcoming edition. However, the former are without Elysse Perry as the Australian all-rounder has pulled out last minute due to personal reasons. With Perry absent, MI will start as favourites as they have a strong unit of all-rounders in the form of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr in the squad.

Head-to-head records

Both teams have played five matches against each other, with MI having an edge. Harmanpreet and Co. have won three matches while RCB have won on two occasions.

Matches played - 5

MI won - 3

RCB won - 2

Pitch Report

The average score on the surface is around 160 in the 37 domestic T20 matches it has hosted. Teams batting second have won on 20 occasions, while the teams batting first have won 17 matches.