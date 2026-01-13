WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Harmanpreet Kaur's Half-Century Guide Mumbai Indians To Seven-Wicket Win
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Giants by seven wickets thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's bilstering half-century.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:09 PM IST|
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians registered their third win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13. Thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty, MI orchestrated the second-highest successful chase in the tournament history.
Chasing a target of 193, MI lost their openers G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews early in the innings. They were reduced to 37/2 but Amanjot Kaur (40) and Harmanpreet Kaur staged a recovery. The duo added 72 runs from 44 deliveries for the third wicket. Nicola Carey walked in after the hands to forge an alliance with the MI skipper.
She formed a partnership of 84 runs from just 43 deliveries along with the MI skipper. Especially, the 16th over of the innings turned out to be decisive for the winning side as Carey smashed 20 runs from it. However, the chase was anchored by Harmanpreet who smashed an unbeaten 71 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.12. Carey also chipped in with unbeaten 38 runs from 23 deliveries.
GG were invited to bat first by MI after winnings the toss and it was a collective effort from the batters which helped Gujarat post a challenging total. Australian wicketkeer-batter provided the team a solid start with her knock of 33 runs from just 26 deliveries which included three boundaries and a six. Kanika Ahuja scored 35 runs from 18 deliveries while Georgia Wareham chipped in with a knock of unbeaten 43 runs.
However, the carnage from Bharti Fulmali stole the show as she racked up 36 runs from just 15 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 240. Her knock helped the team breach the 190-run mark and they ended up posting 192/5 from 20 overs.
Shabnim Ismail was economical conceding only 25 runs from her four overs while taking a wicket.