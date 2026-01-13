ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026 MI vs GG: Harmanpreet Kaur's Half-Century Guide Mumbai Indians To Seven-Wicket Win

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians registered their third win of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, January 13. Thanks to captain Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty, MI orchestrated the second-highest successful chase in the tournament history.

Chasing a target of 193, MI lost their openers G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews early in the innings. They were reduced to 37/2 but Amanjot Kaur (40) and Harmanpreet Kaur staged a recovery. The duo added 72 runs from 44 deliveries for the third wicket. Nicola Carey walked in after the hands to forge an alliance with the MI skipper.

She formed a partnership of 84 runs from just 43 deliveries along with the MI skipper. Especially, the 16th over of the innings turned out to be decisive for the winning side as Carey smashed 20 runs from it. However, the chase was anchored by Harmanpreet who smashed an unbeaten 71 runs at an impressive strike rate of 165.12. Carey also chipped in with unbeaten 38 runs from 23 deliveries.