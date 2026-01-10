ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs DC WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs In Dominating Display

Chasing a target of 196, Delhi Capitals never looked in the game at any point as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Three of the batters scored in single digits, four were dismissed in double digits and only Chinelle Henry provided some resistance with her brilliant batting under crunch situation.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians bounced back after losing their first game in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 to beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs on Saturday, January 10 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur shone with the bat for the winning team while a collective bowling effort helped them seal a triumph in the fixture.

Although wickets kept falling from the other end Henry scored a half-century. She scored 56 runs from 33 deliveries but her defiance was not good enough to help DC win the match.

MI amass 195/4 batting first

Earlier in the match, Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl first. Being put in to bat first, MI suffered two early blows in the form of Amelia Kerr (0) and G Kamalini (16) and were reduced to 51/2. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt (70) and Harmanpreet Kaur took charge of the proceedings to add 66 runs from just 47 deliveries for the third wicket.

While the former was dismissed after scoring her half-century, the Indian captain went on to play a crucial knock for the team. Nicoal Carey scored quickfire 21 runs from just 12 balls in the end but Harmanpreet was the protagonist in the innings with her scintillating knock of an unbeaten 74 runs from 42 balls laced with three sixes. Her knock played a key role in the MI posting a challenging total of 195/4 while batting first. Nandani Sharma picked two wickets while Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani chipped in with one wicket each.