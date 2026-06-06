ETV Bharat / sports

Mexico Zoo Animals Predict World Cup Match Results

A puma plays during an environmental enrichment activity, predicting the outcome of the FIFA World Cup match between Czech Republic and South Korea, with South Korea winning, at the Guadalajara Zoo in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on June 5, 2026. ( AFP )

Guadalajara: Two elephants trudged across a makeshift football field at Mexico's Guadalajara Zoo in a wacky attempt to predict the score of the 2026 World Cup's opening game. The creatures faced a prophetic choice: munch on the grass on the side marked with a Mexican flag, or opt for the greenery on the opposing South African side.

Their split-second choice to amble over to the former consolidated the prediction that Mexico will emerge as the winner of the highly anticipated match on June 11. This fortune-telling exercise follows in the footsteps of South Africa's unforgettable Paul the Octopus in 2010.

"The idea is that the animals are going to make predictions about different matches that will be played," zookeeper Ivan Reynoso told AFP. Next up, the gorillas Chenchi and Faustina were presented with two piñatas shaped like player jerseys -- one from Spain, and the other from Uruguay. There was a tense pause until one of the primates suddenly went for Uruguay's shirt, suggesting the South American nation will win the June 26 match.