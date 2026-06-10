ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Shifts To Work-From-Home, Shuts Schools For Tournament Opener

Mexico: Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has issued a decree on Tuesday ordering federal employees in Mexico City to work from home. Also, classes at educational institutions are suspended on June 11 to address potential issues caused by traffic congestion during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The statement aims to improve traffic movement and road safety, as well as to ensure Mexico is gearing up to host the tournament opener. The opening match of the competition will be played between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, and so a large number of visitors are expected to arrive.

Under the decree issued by the President, federal agencies must implement remote work arrangements for employees based in Mexico City. However, the order does not apply to workers involved in essential services, including healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and FIFA World Cup operations.