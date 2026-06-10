FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico Shifts To Work-From-Home, Shuts Schools For Tournament Opener
Mexico's president has issued a decree directing federal employees to work from home for the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Mexico: Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum has issued a decree on Tuesday ordering federal employees in Mexico City to work from home. Also, classes at educational institutions are suspended on June 11 to address potential issues caused by traffic congestion during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The statement aims to improve traffic movement and road safety, as well as to ensure Mexico is gearing up to host the tournament opener. The opening match of the competition will be played between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, and so a large number of visitors are expected to arrive.
Under the decree issued by the President, federal agencies must implement remote work arrangements for employees based in Mexico City. However, the order does not apply to workers involved in essential services, including healthcare, security, critical infrastructure and FIFA World Cup operations.
World Cup fever hits early! Mexico City tells federal workers to stay home and schools to close for the FIFA 2026 opener. #FIFA pic.twitter.com/j3CIF5cmDz— FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) June 9, 2026
The decree also suspends classes across all educational institutions, from preschool to university level, including both public and private schools. The government has also encouraged private companies to give their employees access to remote work.
A record 1248 players from 48 countries will take part in the extended edition of the tournament. The 2026 edition will feature more teams, players and matches than any other previous edition. Also, FIFA aims to extend the pool of participants in the upcoming editions.
Argentina are the defending champions of the tournament, and they will aim to retain the title this time as well in Lionel Messi’s last dance. The Argentine side defeated France in the final of the tournament, winning the penalty shootout 4-2. In regulation time, the match ended in a 3-3 draw, which took the match to a penalty shootout.
There are many players in the tournament who will play their last edition. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Neymar are likely to be appearing in their last edition.