Mewat Roots For Local Hero Shahbaz Ahmed Ahead Of India-South Africa T20 Clash In Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Shahbaz Ahmed celebrates his half-century during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. ( ANI )

Nuh: The Mewat region of South Haryana is keenly awaiting its local cricketing hero Shahbaz Ahmed to perform in India's fourth T20I match against South Africa scheduled to be played in Lucknow on Wednesday evening.

Shahbaz's inclusion in the Indian team was announced after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out for the remaining two T20 matches. India is leading the five-match series 2-1.

Shahbaz is left-arm spin all-rounder from Nuh district of Haryana. He has played three ODIs and two T20s for India so far, taking five wickets. He played for India in the 2023 Asian Games but hasn't had a chance to perform since then. He currently plays domestic cricket from West Bengal.

Shahbaz made his ODI debut in Ranchi in 2022 against South Africa and played his last ODI against Bangladesh in 2022. He made his T20 International debut in 2023 against Bangladesh in the Asian Games. Shahbaz has played a total of 114 T20 matches so far, scoring 1355 runs that include one century. His strike rate is 135.77.

As a bowler, he has taken 73 wickets in T20 matches with an economy rate of 7.87. His best performance has been three wickets for seven runs. In the IPL, his tally includes 545 runs and 22 wickets in 58 matches.