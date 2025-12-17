Mewat Roots For Local Hero Shahbaz Ahmed Ahead Of India-South Africa T20 Clash In Lucknow
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Nuh: The Mewat region of South Haryana is keenly awaiting its local cricketing hero Shahbaz Ahmed to perform in India's fourth T20I match against South Africa scheduled to be played in Lucknow on Wednesday evening.
Shahbaz's inclusion in the Indian team was announced after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out for the remaining two T20 matches. India is leading the five-match series 2-1.
Shahbaz is left-arm spin all-rounder from Nuh district of Haryana. He has played three ODIs and two T20s for India so far, taking five wickets. He played for India in the 2023 Asian Games but hasn't had a chance to perform since then. He currently plays domestic cricket from West Bengal.
Shahbaz made his ODI debut in Ranchi in 2022 against South Africa and played his last ODI against Bangladesh in 2022. He made his T20 International debut in 2023 against Bangladesh in the Asian Games. Shahbaz has played a total of 114 T20 matches so far, scoring 1355 runs that include one century. His strike rate is 135.77.
As a bowler, he has taken 73 wickets in T20 matches with an economy rate of 7.87. His best performance has been three wickets for seven runs. In the IPL, his tally includes 545 runs and 22 wickets in 58 matches.
Meanwhile, Shahbaz's family is overjoyed after his return to the Indian team after nearly two years. As soon as news of his selection spread on social media, supporters and cricket fans celebrated by distributing sweets in Taoru.
Before his selection, Shahbaz had been practicing continuously at the SPL Cricket Ground in Taoru. He worked tirelessly day and night, enhancing his batting and bowling skills while playing with local cricketers.
Director of SPL Cricket Ground, Rashid Ahmed said, "Shahbaz is a promising Mewati cricketer. He is extremely hardworking and never misses a single day of practice. The selectors have expressed confidence in him. It is hoped that if he gets a chance in the playing eleven, he will showcase his talent."
Shahbaz's uncle expressed his happiness by feeding his nephew laddus after his selection in the Indian T20 team. He said, "Shahbaz has returned to the Indian cricket team after nearly two years. Hopefully, he will find a place in the playing eleven and perform well. Shahbaz has worked hard for this day. His performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was good."
