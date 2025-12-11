ETV Bharat / sports

Opportunity To Take Photos With Messi; Fans To Pay Rs 10 Lakh For Clicking Selfies With Argentinian Superstar

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is set to tour India from December 13, and he will first visit Hyderabad. The fans will have a chance to take a photo with the Argentinian superstar. However, the price for the same is quite high. The fans will have to pay Rs. 10 lakh for a single photo with Lionel Messi. Advisor to the organising committee (Hyderabad) of 'The Goat Tour', Parvathy Reddy, made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

Only 100 people are allowed to take pictures

Parvathi Reddy said that the football fans will be able to meet Messi at the 'Meet and Greet with Messi' event at Falaknuma Palace. She also revealed that each photo with the footballing superstar will cost 9.95 lakhs (plus GST). The tickets are available on the District app, and only 100 people will be able to take photos.

20-minute football match

Parvathy Reddy said that Messi will reach Hyderabad city at 4 pm on Saturday. He will reach Uppal Stadium at 7 pm, and along with Messi, Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina), and Luis Suarez (Uruguay) will make a splash at the stadium, as part of which the Aparna Messi All Stars team will play a 20-minute football match against Singareni RR-9.