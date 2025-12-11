Opportunity To Take Photos With Messi; Fans To Pay Rs 10 Lakh For Clicking Selfies With Argentinian Superstar
Lionel Messi will be in the spotlight for an hour at the Uppal stadium as the fans will have an opportunity to take a selfie.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is set to tour India from December 13, and he will first visit Hyderabad. The fans will have a chance to take a photo with the Argentinian superstar. However, the price for the same is quite high. The fans will have to pay Rs. 10 lakh for a single photo with Lionel Messi. Advisor to the organising committee (Hyderabad) of 'The Goat Tour', Parvathy Reddy, made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.
Only 100 people are allowed to take pictures
Parvathi Reddy said that the football fans will be able to meet Messi at the 'Meet and Greet with Messi' event at Falaknuma Palace. She also revealed that each photo with the footballing superstar will cost 9.95 lakhs (plus GST). The tickets are available on the District app, and only 100 people will be able to take photos.
Get ready Hyderabad, The Stadium is about to Erupt! 💥— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 11, 2025
It’s #RevanthReddy vs #Messi on one iconic night! Be there to feel the roar, the rush, the real GOAT vibes!⚽🔥
An initiative by: @satadrutravel
Event Execution Partner: @dakshinstories
Chief Patron:… pic.twitter.com/qecO5Qme2D
20-minute football match
Parvathy Reddy said that Messi will reach Hyderabad city at 4 pm on Saturday. He will reach Uppal Stadium at 7 pm, and along with Messi, Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina), and Luis Suarez (Uruguay) will make a splash at the stadium, as part of which the Aparna Messi All Stars team will play a 20-minute football match against Singareni RR-9.
🚨 THE GOAT, MESSI IS COMING TO INDIA 🐐— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2025
Dec 13 - Salt Lake Stadium.
Dec 14 - Wankhede Stadium.
Dec 15 - Arun Jaitley Stadium. pic.twitter.com/DzlOgkX8fq
She further added that 15 children will participate in the match, out of which five have received training, and the remaining 10 are underprivileged children who are talented but have not received training.
Revanth Reddy to honour Messi
CM Revanth Reddy will be on the field for the last five minutes of the match. After that, a football clinic, as part of which UNICEF brand ambassador Messi will give tips to children on playing football, will be held. Messi will present prizes to the winners. Reventh Reddy will honour Messi to follow. She further informed that Messi will be at the Uppal stadium for an hour and will stay overnight in Hyderabad and leave for Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Arrangement of a musical concert
Parvathi Reddy said that all types of tickets are available on the District app. Parvathi Reddy revealed that cricketers have not been invited to the event, the event will be held at the stadium for 3 hours, and a musical concert has been arranged as part of the program.
Messi’s Goat tour in India
Messi will tour Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi and the tickets for the same start at a price of around 4500 in most cities. The only exception is the Mumbai leg, and the price begins at Rs 8,250.