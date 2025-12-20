ETV Bharat / sports

Messi Was 'Unhappy' With Being Touched At Kolkata Event, Arrested Main Organiser Tells SIT

Kolkata: Satadru Dutta, the arrested main organiser of Lionel Messi event here on December 13, has told investigators that the football icon was "unhappy with being touched or hugged" during his appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium and left before staying there full-time as scheduled, a source in the SIT said on Saturday.

During prolonged questioning by officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Dutta said Messi "did not like being touched on the back or being hugged" and that the concern had been conveyed in advance by the foreign security officials responsible for the footballer's protection, he said.

"Despite repeated public announcements to restrain the crowd, there was no impact. The manner in which Messi was surrounded and embraced was completely unacceptable to the World Cup-winning footballer," Dutta told investigators during his grilling on Friday, the source said.

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas was seen in close proximity to Messi throughout the programme, with visuals showing him holding the footballer around the waist while posing for photographs.

Biswas has been accused of using his influence to allow relatives and personal acquaintances access to Messi. Amid mounting criticism, he resigned from his post as sports minister pending completion of the investigation. Investigators are also probing how such a large number of people gained access to the ground area.

Dutta also claimed that initially only 150 ground passes were issued, which, however, was tripled when a "very influential person" reached the stadium and "overpowered him". Police are examining whether the expanded access directly contributed to the breakdown of crowd control.