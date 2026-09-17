ETV Bharat / sports

Messi Scores 100th Inter Miami Goal As Club Lifts Campeones Cup

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the Campeones Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Wednesda ( AP )

Buenos Aires: Football icon Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami across all competitions, heading home the opener in their 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the final of the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi reached the milestone in just 115 games for Inter Miami, the fastest he has scored 100 goals for any club or country. He previously hit the century mark in 188 games for Barcelona and 174 appearances for Argentina, as per ESPN.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has scored 76 goals in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Messi’s goal gave Miami a 1-0 lead in the annual clash between the MLS and Liga MX champions, before Casemiro sealed a 2-0 victory with a late header, earning new head coach Cristian “Kily” González a trophy in his first match in charge.