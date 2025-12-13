ETV Bharat / sports

Messi Magic In Hyderabad: Argentinian Football Legend Mesimarises Fans

Hyderabad: He came, he saw, and he conquered. This is what Lionel Messi, the Argentinian football legend, did when he stole the show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal on Saturday.

Messi, who has over 100 international goals, played a friendly game with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. A few of the spectators were wearing jerseys which had Messi written on them. It was a day to remember for all the football fans in Telangana's capital.

Messi shook hands with players from Messi All-Star XI and with Revanth Reddy, who showed his skills and scored the fourth goal for his team. Messi then dribbled the ball and passed it to the Telangana Chief Minister as the fans had their eyes on the turf. Messi and Revanth Reddy kept exchanging passes for a brief time.

Messi and the Telangana Chief Minister then posed for shutterbugs. The 38-year-old also waved to the crowd amid the chants of 'Messi, Messi'. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the Stadium.

Messi then played with two kids even as the crowd went crazy. The star took a lap of the Stadium and acknowledged his fans.