Messi Magic In Hyderabad: Argentinian Football Legend Mesimarises Fans
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was filled to capacity as thousands had gathered to see Messi.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST|
Updated : December 13, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: He came, he saw, and he conquered. This is what Lionel Messi, the Argentinian football legend, did when he stole the show at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal on Saturday.
Messi, who has over 100 international goals, played a friendly game with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. A few of the spectators were wearing jerseys which had Messi written on them. It was a day to remember for all the football fans in Telangana's capital.
Messi shook hands with players from Messi All-Star XI and with Revanth Reddy, who showed his skills and scored the fourth goal for his team. Messi then dribbled the ball and passed it to the Telangana Chief Minister as the fans had their eyes on the turf. Messi and Revanth Reddy kept exchanging passes for a brief time.
Messi and the Telangana Chief Minister then posed for shutterbugs. The 38-year-old also waved to the crowd amid the chants of 'Messi, Messi'. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present at the Stadium.
Messi then played with two kids even as the crowd went crazy. The star took a lap of the Stadium and acknowledged his fans.
Messi said, "All this show of affection that I am receiving in the country, thank you for that. I am happy to be in Hyderabad."
Earlier on Saturday evening, Messi arrived in Hyderabad. The event organisers and officials of the Telangana government gave him a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.
He went directly from the RGIA to Falaknuma Palace, where he participated in a meet and greet event with a hundred people. Later, at 6:30 PM, Messi arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.
Telangana Police have made extensive security arrangements in view of Messi's visit. Following the tensions that arose in Kolkata, the Telangana Police have increased security measures. It is known that Messi is touring India as part of the 'GOAT Tour of India'.
After Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai, India's financial capital and then to New Delhi, the national capital. Messi will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
