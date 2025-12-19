ETV Bharat / sports

Messi Fiasco Fallout: Sourav Ganguly Slaps Rs 50 Cr Defamation Suit On Football Fan Club Official

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly during the launch of ‘Kabuni’, the world’s first interactive AI-powered cricket coach for everyone, in Kolkata, Monday, November 10, 2025. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly has slapped a Rs 50 crore defamation suit notice on an official of a Kolkata-based football fan club for "falsely" dragging his name into the Lionel Messi fiasco and making derogatory and defamatory public statements about the former India cricket captain.

Cricketer-turned-sports administrator Ganguly had also lodged a police complaint against Uttam Saha of 'Argentina Football Fan Club' on Thursday. "Besides the police complaint, I have sent this official of the football fan club a Rs 50 crore legal notice. They keep saying anything that comes to their mind," Ganguly told PTI.

Saha, while speaking to a journalist, had accused Ganguly of being the actual man behind organising Messi's G.O.A.T India tour and alleged that it's now-arrested prime organiser Satadru Dutta was only a front.