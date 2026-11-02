ETV Bharat / sports

Mercedes Driver Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Champion In F1 History At Age 20

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy is lifted by race winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and second placed Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain after winning the world championship at the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. ( AP )

Mexico City: After crossing the finish line of the Mexico City Grand Prix behind race winner Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 history-maker Kimi Antonelli placed his hands on the steering wheel and his voice cracked as he said, “We did it, we did it.”

Although the 20-year-old Mercedes driver finished third in the Mexican capital on Sunday, he became the youngest champion in the history of Formula 1.

“I’m still trying to realize and understand what just happened, when you work so hard and then you finally achieve it is truly special,” said Antonelli, who was joined by his parents and younger sister. “All the emotions come, to be able to witness this moment with my family is a moment I will always remember.”

Antonelli, who secured the title with four races remaining, said the final lap was complicated by the excitement of what he had achieved — he began to savor it even before crossing the finish line.

“I think I lost two seconds because I could not see ahead, I think I saw two Ferraris,” he said with a smile. “It was very special, a lot of memories went through my mind at that moment, and I let it all out after achieving one of my biggest dreams.

Antonelli, the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953, took an unassailable lead in the standings over teammate George Russell and Ferrari's Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel was the previous youngest champion at age 23 in 2010.

Although the Italian driver knew, after winning the United States Grand Prix, that the title was firmly within his grasp, his first few days in Mexico were not easy; he fell ill, even though he claimed on Sunday to be in his best physical shape.

But the greatest challenge was the mental battle that came with having the achievement so close within reach.

“The weekend has not been easy; I kept hearing the same thing over and over again. It is not easy to hear congratulations on a win when the job is not yet done. But hearing it repeatedly made me realize that I could actually achieve it.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, claimed his sixth victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, further cementing his affinity with the circuit.

“The ‘Max-ico’ Grand Prix will be a great name to call it,” Verstappen said with a laugh. “To be honest I love the city and the fans, but I have no idea why I have won it six years, it just happened. It always comes together for me here.”

A new Italian champion