ETV Bharat / sports

Melbourne Renegades Up For Sale As Cricket Australia Approves BBL Privatisation

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia (CA) unveiled a landmark move on Tuesday, allowing private investment in the domestic T20 franchise competition, the Big Bash League (BBL), officially. The board also announced the sale of a 100 per cent stake in the Renegades, with new ownership in place for the 2027-28 WBBL and BBL seasons. The move is a first step towards heading in the process of inviting more and more bids from private investors for the sale of franchises.

Cricket Australia decided to take the first step towards privatisation after there has been a massive increase in the league’s popularity. The decision was announced by CA in the presence of star players like Pat Cummins, Sophie Molineux, Travis Head and Ellyse Perry at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

BBL Renegades up for sale

Cricket Australia has received bids from private investors for a full stake in the Melbourne Renegades. The board expects new leadership to arrive from the 2027-28 BBL and WBBL seasons. The whole bidding process will not have any impact in the upcoming season as CA will run the franchise in caretaker mode.