ETV Bharat / sports

Meet 14-Year-Old Rudransh, Dhanbad's Skating Prodigy With 37 Medals

Dhanbad: He's only 14 years old, but his collection of medals and trophies far exceeds his age. This is the story of Rudransh, a skater from Dhanbad. Rudransh has already won 37 medals, including 10 gold medals. He has won numerous competitions at the district, state, and national levels. But he's not satisfied yet. He works hard day and night to fulfil his dream, which is to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

Rudransh won his first medal in a school competition when he was about four years old. The winning streak continued from there. Recently, he brought glory to the coal belt region and Jharkhand by winning a gold medal at a national-level skating competition in Gwalior.

Medals won by Rudransh from Dhanbad (ETV Bharat)

Rudransh says that when he participated in his first championship, he was very nervous. He wondered if he would be able to win a medal. Many thoughts were running through his mind. It was his first competition on that kind of track. He had to compete with players from other states. But gradually, his nervousness subsided, and his performance improved.

The young skater lives with his parents in Binod Nagar, Dhanbad. Rudransh's father, Rajneesh Kumar, says that Rudransh was about four and a half years old when he won his first medal in a school skating competition in Mumbai in 2017. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire family moved from Mumbai to Dhanbad.

Then he started practicing skating in a small area at the Golf Ground. He said that students from India as well as other countries like Oman, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius, participated in the competition held in Gurugram. Rudransh won one gold and one silver medal in that competition.

Rudransh from Dhanbad seen skating (ETV Bharat)

He expressed hope that Rudransh would bring a gold medal for India at the international level. He mentioned that Rudransh has to be taken to Mohali, Hyderabad, Gwalior, and Noida for practice. The skate company Paradise sponsors Rudransh and provides him with training.