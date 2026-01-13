Meet 14-Year-Old Rudransh, Dhanbad's Skating Prodigy With 37 Medals
Rudransh sets his sights on Olympic gold and pleads for a proper track for skating in Jharkhand
Published : January 13, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Dhanbad: He's only 14 years old, but his collection of medals and trophies far exceeds his age. This is the story of Rudransh, a skater from Dhanbad. Rudransh has already won 37 medals, including 10 gold medals. He has won numerous competitions at the district, state, and national levels. But he's not satisfied yet. He works hard day and night to fulfil his dream, which is to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.
Rudransh won his first medal in a school competition when he was about four years old. The winning streak continued from there. Recently, he brought glory to the coal belt region and Jharkhand by winning a gold medal at a national-level skating competition in Gwalior.
Rudransh says that when he participated in his first championship, he was very nervous. He wondered if he would be able to win a medal. Many thoughts were running through his mind. It was his first competition on that kind of track. He had to compete with players from other states. But gradually, his nervousness subsided, and his performance improved.
The young skater lives with his parents in Binod Nagar, Dhanbad. Rudransh's father, Rajneesh Kumar, says that Rudransh was about four and a half years old when he won his first medal in a school skating competition in Mumbai in 2017. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire family moved from Mumbai to Dhanbad.
Then he started practicing skating in a small area at the Golf Ground. He said that students from India as well as other countries like Oman, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius, participated in the competition held in Gurugram. Rudransh won one gold and one silver medal in that competition.
He expressed hope that Rudransh would bring a gold medal for India at the international level. He mentioned that Rudransh has to be taken to Mohali, Hyderabad, Gwalior, and Noida for practice. The skate company Paradise sponsors Rudransh and provides him with training.
Skating coach Abhishek Kumar said that the dedication of Rudransh and his parents is commendable.
He said Rudransh has excellent natural speed in skating, and a flat track rink has been prepared on the school campus. A banked track is very important for practice. "If this facility is available in Dhanbad, he will perform even better. Rudransh can showcase his talent at the national and international levels," Kumar quipped.
Rudransh studies at GD Goenka School in Govindpur. The school's chairman, Mrityunjay Singh, said that skating is everything for Rudransh.
"In studies, he is like other children. The school gives him time to play. Considering his talent and the needs of other children, a rink has been built on the school campus at the behest of the Skating Association, which is proving very beneficial for the children," said Singh.
Rudransh says that there is a great lack of resources in the field of skating in Jharkhand, and a proper track is needed for skating.
He has to go outside the state for training. He has to travel to several places, including Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad for practice. Rudransh's dream is to win a gold medal for India at the Asian Games. He has appealed to the government to provide better resources in the field of skating.
Meanwhile, Dr. RC Bhushan, Chairman of the Skating Association, said that a rink is essential for skating practice. "No player can perform well in national and international competitions without practicing on a rink. Flat track rinks are not available anywhere except in the Delhi-National Capital Region," said Bhushan.
He said another rink is being built at Khelgaon in Ranchi, but it is not yet complete. 250 to 300 children are involved in skating in Jharkhand. Approximately 300 children are registered in Dhanbad.
He said that along with resources, better coaches are also needed in the field of skating. He added that despite the lack of resources, Rudransh's performance is quite good, and his parents and teachers have played a significant role in this.
Read More