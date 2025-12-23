ETV Bharat / sports

A Successful Transition From Skating To Roll Ball; Journey Of India's World Cup Winning Team Captain Ishika Sharma

Ishika went to Dubai to participate in the 7th Women's Roll Ball World Cup tournament, which was held from December 14th to 18th and was captaining India. Under her captaincy, India defeated the two-time defending champions, Kenya, in the final to win the gold medal. When she arrived in Meerut, her family, relatives, neighbours, and a few others gave her a warm welcome. Notably, Ishika has played in three World Cup editions in the past, including 2019 and 2023.

Ishika lives in the Shastri Nagar neighbourhood in Meerut. Amidst the narrow lanes of this neighbourhood, there is an ordinary house where Sanjay Sharma and his wife, Akanksha Sharma, live with their family. Sanjay Sharma works in a private job, and his wife, Akanksha, runs a small shop. Besides Sanjay and Akanksha, their family includes their daughter, Ishika Sharma and their son. Both their children have completed their graduation. The entire neighbourhood and their relatives are currently celebrating the special achievement of Ishika. At the age of 22, their daughter has accomplished something that is extremely difficult to achieve.

Meerut: Ishika Sharma, a girl from a humble family in Meerut, is scripting an inspirational story in the sports world. She made India proud at the world stage by winning a gold medal for India in a sport that doesn't have the glamour of cricket or the glitz of football, or tennis. Her success story in a sport which is relatively unknown is truly remarkable, and she has showcased passion and determination to bounce back after facing defeat.

Ishika started learning skating in 2011. During this time, her guru and coach, Ankur, introduced her to the game of roll ball. She gradually began to learn the sport. After a year of hard work and consistent practice, she achieved excellent results. When she got an opportunity to play in the national games in 2012, she was overjoyed. During the national games, Ishika played exceptionally well and won a gold medal.

Her journey to the national side and comeback after the accident

Ishika has participated in various national competitions since 2011 and continued to practice diligently. She says her joy knew no bounds when she was selected for the Indian World Cup team in 2019. It took her eight years to earn a place on that team. Ishika says that although she performed exceptionally well as a regular player in that World Cup, she could only help her team win a silver medal. The Kenyan team won the gold medal in that World Cup. The pain of not being able to win gold for her team remained in her heart, and she returned to intense training.

File Photo: Ishika Sharma (ETV Bharat)

She further added that the year 2022 was the most difficult phase of her life. After suffering a serious injury in an accident, which caused her a great deal of distress, she was unable to play roll ball. The pain of being away from the sport was heartbreaking. Despite this, she didn't give up. During this difficult time, her parents motivated her. Although the doctor had advised her to stay away from the sport for a year, she returned to the field in just three months.

Leading country to World Cup triumph

It was a result of her hard work that in 2023, the selectors once again selected her for the rollball team. This time, she arrived with full determination to defeat a world champion team like Kenya. But unfortunately, the Indian team lost the World Cup again. The team had to settle for bronze. Kenya won the World Cup again this time. Ishika felt disappointed that she couldn't win the gold medal for her country. She returned to Meerut and started working hard again, determined to turn her dream of winning a gold medal for India into a reality.

Ishika says that very few people in the country are familiar with the sport. More than 50 countries play the sport, and the nation has some quality players. The government should encourage players in this sport so that they will make the country more popular. Ishika's father, Sanjay Sharma, was overjoyed after Ishika's achievement. He stated that his daughter has earned a government job through the sports quota. Her mother, Akansha Sharma, says that she has full confidence in her daughters and has always inspired them to excel.