MCG Curator In 'State of Shock' After Ashes Test Carnage

Melbourne: Melbourne Cricket Ground head curator Matt Page said Sunday he was in a "state of shock" watching the carnage unfold during the two-day fourth Ashes Test, which has left Cricket Australia facing millions of dollars in revenue shortfall. Page and his team left 10 millimetres of grass on the wicket, providing fast bowlers with excessive seam movement and bounce, which made batting treacherous.

Thirty-six wickets tumbled in 142 overs, 20 on the first day, and the game was all over in the evening session of day two as England won by four wickets for their first victory in Australia since January 2011. More than 90,000 fans were expected for day three and many more for days four and five. But with ticket sales having to be refunded, Cricket Australia faces another big financial hit after the Ashes series opener in Perth also ended within two days.

Chief executive Todd Greenberg on Sunday estimated that the Melbourne shortfall alone would cost the governing body more than Aus$10 million (US$6.7 million). It is the first time the same series has had multiple two-day Tests for 129 years, dating back to the time when wickets were left uncovered to the weather. "I was in a state of shock," Page said.

"I've never been involved in a Test match like it and hopefully never involved in a Test match like that again. "We know this hasn't gone as we planned. We will look at what we need to do to improve." A year ago the grass on the pitch had been shaved down to seven millimetres and produced a thrilling Test that went all the way to the final session on day five as Australia beat India. Page said that cool and wet weather leading into this year's Test combined with forecast heat on days three and four meant he had needed to take a different approach.

Pitch 'a joke'