Mbappe And PSG Face off In Paris Labor Court Over Claims Of Around 700 Million Euros

Paris (France): The bitter dispute between Kylian Mbappe and his former club Paris Saint-Germain reached the French labour court on Monday for a tense hearing in which the France captain claimed 263 million euros ($304m) and the club responded by demanding he pay them 440m euros.

Both sides offered a long shopping list of grievances with price tags attached.

PSG said they are basing their figure in part on a botched 300m-euro transfer to Saudi club Al Hilal, which Mbappe refused in June 2023, and its aftermath.

Mbappe left for Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expired the following summer.

"We are indeed claiming 440 million euros," Renaud Semerdjian, one of the seven lawyers representing the PSG, told AFP after the hearing.

Semerdjian said the figure included lost transfer revenue, compensation for damage to the club's image and for what the club said was a breach of an agreement they made with Mbappe after he refused to move to Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe, absent on Monday but represented by four lawyers, says he made no agreement in 2023 to waive any payment from the club.