‘You Saved Our Eyes’: Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Celebrates Joe Root’s Maiden Century In Australia With Hilarious Remark

Hyderabad: Matthew Hayden’s daughter, Grace Hayden, came up with a hilarious comment after Joe Root’s Maiden Test century in Australia. She wrote on her social media handle, ‘you saved our eyes’ on Thursday. The comment was made in the context of Matthew Hayden’s remark, where he had claimed that he would run naked at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if Root fails to score a hundred in the Ashes.

Australia are currently up against England in the second Test of the Ashes 2025/26. On Day 1, the Australian bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, dominated the proceedings for most of the day. However, Joe Root and Zak Crawley saved the day for the visitors as they stitched a 117-run partnership for the third wicket.

Root was unbeaten by the end of Day 1 after scoring 135 runs from 202 deliveries, laced with 15 boundaries and a six. After Root completed his century, Grace came up with a cheeky one-line saying that Root saved everyone from watching a naked Matthew Hayden running around at the MCG.

"Root, thank you, you've saved all our eyes," she posted on Instagram stories.

Hayden congratulates Root