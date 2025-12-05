‘You Saved Our Eyes’: Matthew Hayden’s Daughter Celebrates Joe Root’s Maiden Century In Australia With Hilarious Remark
Matthew Hayden had remarked that he would run naked at the MCG if Joe Root fails to score a century in the Ashes.
December 5, 2025
Hyderabad: Matthew Hayden’s daughter, Grace Hayden, came up with a hilarious comment after Joe Root’s Maiden Test century in Australia. She wrote on her social media handle, ‘you saved our eyes’ on Thursday. The comment was made in the context of Matthew Hayden’s remark, where he had claimed that he would run naked at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if Root fails to score a hundred in the Ashes.
Australia are currently up against England in the second Test of the Ashes 2025/26. On Day 1, the Australian bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, dominated the proceedings for most of the day. However, Joe Root and Zak Crawley saved the day for the visitors as they stitched a 117-run partnership for the third wicket.
Root was unbeaten by the end of Day 1 after scoring 135 runs from 202 deliveries, laced with 15 boundaries and a six. After Root completed his century, Grace came up with a cheeky one-line saying that Root saved everyone from watching a naked Matthew Hayden running around at the MCG.
"Root, thank you, you've saved all our eyes," she posted on Instagram stories.
Hayden congratulates Root
In a video uploaded by 7Sports Australia, the former Australian opener congratulated Root, saying no one had more stakes to lose than him.
"Congratulations, mate, on a hundred here in Australia. Took you a while, and there was no one that had more skin in the game than me, literally. I was backing you for a hundred in a good way. So congratulations, ten fifties and finally a hundred. You little ripper mate. Have a beauty and bloody enjoy it," Hayden said.
Root crosses 1000-run milestone in Australia
The ace England batter also crossed the 1000-run mark in Test cricket on Australian soil. The right-handed batter has racked up 1006 runs in Australia, laced with a century and nine fifties in 30 innings.
Also, it was the 22nd World Test Championship Century (WTC), and he has scored the most centuries in the cycle. With the sensational ton, he extended his lead over Steve Smith, who is placed second with 13 centuries to his name.