Mary Kom Issues Apology After ‘Didn’t Earn A Single Penny’ Remark About Ex-husband Onler

Hyderabad: Indian boxer Mary Kom has been in the news over her personal life recently. Her comments, while revealing the reason behind her divorce from her ex-husband, K. Onler Kom, at a talk show, sparked massive backlash on social media. The six-time champion has been under scrutiny after she commented about her former partner Karung Onkholer (Onler) in a recent appearance.

While talking about her divorce, Mary had stated that Onler lived off a woman’s earnings despite being a man.

“Kuchh bhi successful career hai hi nahi. Aap Sunil Chhetri ban gaye ya Bhaichung Bhutia ban gaye? Sach bataungi to shaadi ki, meri earning se sab kuchh mil gaya. Ek rupiya bhi nahi kamaya. Kaun hota hai ye ladka? Ladki ki kamaai khaake baith sakta hai,” she said.

Now, Kom has issued a clarification with a video on her Instagram handle. She added in her statement that she didn’t target the male community.