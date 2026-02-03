Mary Kom Issues Apology After ‘Didn’t Earn A Single Penny’ Remark About Ex-husband Onler
Indian boxing icon Mary Kom has issued an apology after her comments on her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian boxer Mary Kom has been in the news over her personal life recently. Her comments, while revealing the reason behind her divorce from her ex-husband, K. Onler Kom, at a talk show, sparked massive backlash on social media. The six-time champion has been under scrutiny after she commented about her former partner Karung Onkholer (Onler) in a recent appearance.
While talking about her divorce, Mary had stated that Onler lived off a woman’s earnings despite being a man.
“Kuchh bhi successful career hai hi nahi. Aap Sunil Chhetri ban gaye ya Bhaichung Bhutia ban gaye? Sach bataungi to shaadi ki, meri earning se sab kuchh mil gaya. Ek rupiya bhi nahi kamaya. Kaun hota hai ye ladka? Ladki ki kamaai khaake baith sakta hai,” she said.
#MaryKom has clearly demonstrated that you may be No. 1 in your profession, but everyone doesn't have grace & class— Arnaz Hathiram Jain (@ArnazHathiram) January 15, 2026
She sounds more like a street urchin here like many others, who have one holier than thou face for the world and one below 3rd class that common people can't even… pic.twitter.com/esVY2IUW7C
Now, Kom has issued a clarification with a video on her Instagram handle. She added in her statement that she didn’t target the male community.
"Namaskar. Sabse pehle maafi chahti hun, social media mein mera statement ko lekar kaafi log confuse ho gaya. Main yeh clarify karna chahti hun, yeh nahi ki meri shaadi kabhi success hi nahi thi. Sab theek tha, kaafi saal tak. Lekin baad mein jab trust completely toot gaya, tab cheezein badli,” she said on her Instagram handle.
"Mein sincerely un sabhi logon se maafi chahti hoon khas kar wider male community se jinko meri Aap Ki Adalat show ke comment se hurt kiya, disappointment hui. Mere statement kabhi bhi saare mardon ke liye nahin tha aur kisi vyakti ko neeche dikhane ya insult karne bilkul bhi nahin tha. Woh comment purely hamare conflict aur issue se juda hua tha. Woh moment mere liye emotionally overwhelming tha, salon se dhaba hua dard, depression use hone ka ehsaas aur betrayal ek sath surface par aa gaya.
Mary receives backlash on social media
Mary received a lot of criticism on social media for her comments. In response to the allegations put on him, Onler said that Mary had been cheating on him and he has proofs of the same.
“Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she’s been having a relationship with someone working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair,” he said to IANS.