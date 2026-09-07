ETV Bharat / sports

Marnus Labuschagne Retain His Place As Australia Announces Squad For South Africa Tests

Hyderabad: Australia announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, and Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place in the squad. The selection comes after the right-handed batter suffered a lean patch in recent times, and there have also been calls for him to be dropped.

Also, three players - Cooper Connolly, Michael Neser and Matthew Kuhnemann - who were not part of the squad in the Bangladesh series have been added to the squad. The series will have major significance as it is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Out-of-form batter Labuschagne gets picked

The Australian batter scored his last Test hundred three years ago in July 2023 during the fourth Test of the Ashes at Old Trafford, where he played a knock of 111 runs. In his last 43 Test innings, he has averaged only 24.69.

The 32-year-old was sidelined from the ODI squad for the series against South Africa due to a dip in form. However, the selection committee continues to back him in red-ball cricket.

Three players added to Test squad

Along with Labuschagne, a total of 13 players have been retained from the squad that featured in the Test series against Bangladesh. However, the selectors have added Cooper Connolly, Michael Neser and Matthew Kuhnemann to the 16-member group.

Connolly’s inclusion is notable considering the fact that he has played only 13 first-class matches. Also, the left-hander hasn’t scored a first-class hundred yet.

Right-arm pacer Neser comes after recovering from a calf strain sustained during a training session in early August. His inclusion has added to the pace bowling options Australia have in their arsenal.