ETV Bharat / sports

Marnus Labuschagne Dropped As Australia Announce Squad For Tours Of Zimbabwe And South Africa

Hyderabad: Marnus Labuschagne has been axed from Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. The selection call has put his place in the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup under doubt.

Labuschagne has been a key member of the Australian team since 2022. Also, he played a pivotal role in the team’s title run in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. He amassed 362 runs from 10 innings with an average of 40.22, including three fifties. He also scored a half-century in the summit clash.

However, his form since 2024 has suffered a dip. Since the start of 2024, he has averaged just 21.87 in ODIs. An unbeaten 77 is his highest score during the specific period. His dismal form has culminated in the right-hand batter missing out on the squad for the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours.