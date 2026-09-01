Marnus Labuschagne Dropped As Australia Announce Squad For Tours Of Zimbabwe And South Africa
Marnus Labuschagne was going through a lean patch for quite a few times, which resulted in him being dropped from the squad.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Marnus Labuschagne has been axed from Australia’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. The selection call has put his place in the team for the 2027 ODI World Cup under doubt.
Labuschagne has been a key member of the Australian team since 2022. Also, he played a pivotal role in the team’s title run in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. He amassed 362 runs from 10 innings with an average of 40.22, including three fifties. He also scored a half-century in the summit clash.
However, his form since 2024 has suffered a dip. Since the start of 2024, he has averaged just 21.87 in ODIs. An unbeaten 77 is his highest score during the specific period. His dismal form has culminated in the right-hand batter missing out on the squad for the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours.
The young guns hold their spots in the Aussie men's ODI squad to take on Zimbabwe and South Africa, but there's a key omission too: https://t.co/uEsR8VkbhV pic.twitter.com/P9vOUuOGeQ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 31, 2026
Australia chief selector George Bailey clarified that Labuschagne’s exclusion was specifically for the ODI format.
"We're separating those formats out, so this was a one-day cricket conversation," Bailey said during a video call with reporters.
"(Marnus), again, he's played some really important one-day cricket for us, at his best. That looks a certain way, but the way that squad and team is structuring up, there just wasn't space for him,” he added.
"I think this is a pretty important tour for us. It's hard to get the link, but Zimbabwe and South Africa, that's where the World Cup will be played late next year.”
Australia have also recalled several senior players to the squad. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood are returning to the national side after missing the most recent ODI series against Bangladesh.