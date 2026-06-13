ETV Bharat / sports

Irreparable Loss: Manu Bhaker Shares Emotional Tribute After Coach Jaspal Rana's Death

It was a big loss for Manu, who took lessons in shooting under the guidance of Rana. Taking to social media, she expressed her feelings, saying that it is an 'Irreparable loss' for her. She shared a montage of photographs on her social media handle showing their journey together from 2018 to 2024. Accompanying the images, there were just two words - "Irreparable loss".

Hyderabad: The Indian shooting fraternity was in a state of grief and sorrow as legendary Indian shooter Jaspal Rana passed away at the age of 49 after suffering cardiac complications. He suffered the issue during his return journey from Munich to Delhi after the recently concluded ISSF World Cup. He had played a key role in Manu Bhaker winning two bronze medals in the Paris Olympics and he was standing alongside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to pay the final respects to Rana in a quiet residence in Dehradun.

Rana and Manu Bhaker shared a relationship which had seen its ups and downs. The duo had a publicised split ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. However, Manu reconnected with her coach once again in 2023, and under Rana's guidance, she won a bronze medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team.

Jaspal Rana's achievements

Rana rose through the ranks for the first time at the age of 12 when he won his first national-level gold. His international breakthrough was in 1994 at the Commonwealth and Asian Games when he won gold medals in the 25m. He stole the show for the country in the 2006 Asian Games when he won three gold medals and a silver medal, including a performance where he equalled the world record.

After impressing with his performances as a player, he has done commendable work in the coaching role as well. His most significant contribution came when he was mentoring Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.