‘Missed Jaspal Sir A Lot’: Manu Bhaker Recalls Late Coach Jaspal Rana During Asian Games Opening Ceremony
India’s Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker remembered coach Jaspal Rana during the Asian Games opening ceremony.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was the flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan on September 19. While experiencing the proud moment, shooter Manu Bhaker got emotional recalling her late coach Jaspal Rana.
"Miss Jaspal sir a lot today. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side," Bhaker said after the ceremony in Nagoya, Japan.
Rana, himself a celebrated shooter and coach, passed away at age of 49 on June 11. He played a pivotal role in Bhaker’s career guiding her to two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
VIDEO | Nagoya, Japan: Double Olympic medallist and Asian Games gold medallist shooter Manu Bhaker on being chosen as India's flag-bearer for Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony, says, "When I got to know yesterday... I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days and when I… pic.twitter.com/VejH1g2XS9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026
The 24-year-old shooter had earlier explained that Rana had a role to play in her approach to the opening ceremonies at multi-sport events. The legendary coach had told his pupil that she could attend such ceremonies only as the flag-bearer. Otherwise, she could witness them on television considering the fact that her competition began soon after the opening ceremony.
Bhaker will be featured in the Asian Games for the third time. She had missed the opening ceremony in 2018 on her maiden tournament appearance as she was based in Palembang, away from the main athletes' village in Jakarta.
The Indian shooter will now turn her attention towards shooting disciplines where the country has high expectations from her. The only athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition will represent India in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events.
Manu Bhaker achievements
In the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker showed sublime form winning bronze medals in women's 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol team event with teammate Sarabjot Singh. In the 2022 Asian Games, she won the gold medal in women's 25m pistol team event along with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.
Also, she became the youngest Indian shooter to win a World Cup gold medal in 2018 at Guadalajara. Manu has been performing consistently for the country and the Indian contingent will hope podium finish from her in maximum events.