ETV Bharat / sports

‘Missed Jaspal Sir A Lot’: Manu Bhaker Recalls Late Coach Jaspal Rana During Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was the flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 held in Japan on September 19. While experiencing the proud moment, shooter Manu Bhaker got emotional recalling her late coach Jaspal Rana.

"Miss Jaspal sir a lot today. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side," Bhaker said after the ceremony in Nagoya, Japan.

Rana, himself a celebrated shooter and coach, passed away at age of 49 on June 11. He played a pivotal role in Bhaker’s career guiding her to two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 24-year-old shooter had earlier explained that Rana had a role to play in her approach to the opening ceremonies at multi-sport events. The legendary coach had told his pupil that she could attend such ceremonies only as the flag-bearer. Otherwise, she could witness them on television considering the fact that her competition began soon after the opening ceremony.