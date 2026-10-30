ETV Bharat / sports

Manisha Scripts History, Becomes India's First Woman Wrestling World Champion

Astana: Indian wrestling finally has a woman World Champion, and she is Manisha Bhanwala, who produced a sensational comeback from a six-point deficit to beat American Abigail Nette 8-6 in the women's 59kg final at the World Championships here on Friday.

In a landmark moment for Indian wrestling, Manisha became the country's first woman to win a World Championships gold and only the second Indian overall to achieve the feat after legendary Sushil Kumar, who had claimed the men's 66kg title in 2010.

The 29-year-old's triumph ended India's long wait for a world champion and capped an unprecedented campaign for the women's team, which had three wrestlers competing in gold medal bouts in the same edition of the World Championships for the first time.

Neelam Sirohi (50kg) and Kajal Dhochak (76kg) had settled for silver on Thursday, but Manisha ensured that India would not return without a gold, pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks. The final was a test of Manisha's character as much as her wrestling skills.

Nette came out aggressively, launching a right-leg attack before securing a tight grip and lifting Manisha's leg to gain control. The Indian fought desperately for nearly 30 seconds but was eventually thrown from near the edge of the mat, conceding a four-pointer.

Manisha's corner challenged the decision, but the review went against India, confirming that the Indian had landed in a danger position. The failed challenge gifted the American another point. With Nette leading 5-0, Manisha tried to push her opponent out of the mat, but the American cleverly circled away. Manisha was subsequently handed caution, taking the score to 6-0 in Nette's favour.

Manisha managed a push-out point before the first period ended with the American firmly in control. But the Indian had other ideas. Coming out with renewed determination in the second period, Manisha turned the contest on its head with a remarkable seven-point burst.