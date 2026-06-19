Manika Batra Questions Her Omission From Asian Games Contingent, Seeks Clarity On Selection Process
Manika Batra has questioned the selection process behind the Asian Games squad in her recent statement.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Star India paddler Manika Batra raised concerns over the selection criteria for the Asian Games on Thursday after she was excluded from the Asian Games squad for not fulfilling the criteria set by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).
The 31-year-old was omitted because of skipping the domestic events and therefore does not appear in the TTFI rankings. She has been named as one of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.
Manika questions the Asian Games snub
She questioned her omission from the event.
“My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me," Manika said in a statement.
🚨 Manika Batra raised questions over his exclusion from Table Tennis Squad for Asian Games 2026— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 18, 2026
" my exclusion from the asian games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been… https://t.co/U0uZThFjIm pic.twitter.com/cwHbz4GqMg
“A key concern remains the consistency of application of selection norms. If discretion forms even a small part of the process, then the manner in which it is applied must be transparent, uniform, and clearly recorded. Any variation in its application naturally raises questions of fairness and equal treatment."
Urges help from Sports Minister
She further added that she has never asked for special treatment, but at least similar rules should be applied to all the athletes.
“I have formally sought a detailed explanation regarding my non-selection, including the complete basis of the decision, applicable norms, selection criteria, and the manner in which each factor was weighted in my case. I expect a clear, structured, and factual response supported by documented criteria,” she added.
“I respectfully request the Hon’ble Sports Minister and the leadership of the Indian Olympic Association to kindly look into this matter to ensure that the process is transparent, consistent, and fair to all athletes. I am seeking full clarity and accountability so that there is no ambiguity in how selection decisions are made at the highest level."
20th edition of the Asian Games
The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The table tennis matches will be played from September 20 to 28.
Manika has won multiple medals in the Commonwealth Games and also a historic mixed doubles bronze at the 2018 Asian Games. She is currently India’s second-highest-ranked female player at 51 after Sreeja Akula, who is at the 45th spot in the latest rankings.