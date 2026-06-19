ETV Bharat / sports

Manika Batra Questions Her Omission From Asian Games Contingent, Seeks Clarity On Selection Process

Hyderabad: Star India paddler Manika Batra raised concerns over the selection criteria for the Asian Games on Thursday after she was excluded from the Asian Games squad for not fulfilling the criteria set by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The 31-year-old was omitted because of skipping the domestic events and therefore does not appear in the TTFI rankings. She has been named as one of the reserves alongside Swastika Ghosh.

Manika questions the Asian Games snub

She questioned her omission from the event.

“My exclusion from the Asian Games 2026 squad is deeply disheartening, not only because of the outcome, but because of the manner in which the selection criteria appear to have been interpreted and applied. No specific reason has been communicated to me," Manika said in a statement.

“A key concern remains the consistency of application of selection norms. If discretion forms even a small part of the process, then the manner in which it is applied must be transparent, uniform, and clearly recorded. Any variation in its application naturally raises questions of fairness and equal treatment."