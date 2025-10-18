ETV Bharat / sports

Haryana's Hisar District Becoming Breeding Ground For Women Footballers; More Than 530 Played Nationals, 35 Earned Government Jobs

Hisar: Haryana has turned out to be a breeding ground for power sports like wrestling and boxing. Especially, they have shown that even women athletes can succeed in these sports and can perform even better than their male counterparts. The state has once again shown it by becoming a centre of women’s football in the country. Angali village, about 13 kilometres from Hisar, has turned out to be the breeding ground for the female footballers who have showcased a lot of courage, determination, and passion.

The women's football centre was established in 2004 at the Girls Senior Secondary School in Mangali village. Initially, only 7-8 girls began playing football. Today, over 150 girls train here daily in the morning and the evening as well.

Training session at the centre (ETV Bharat)

Over 700 football players from this village are showcasing their talent at the competitive level. DP Sukhwinder Kaur, BDI Kamlesh, Sumitra, and coach Ashwani Kumar played a key role in establishing the football field where the girls practice. This site used to be a graveyard, but through hard work and passion, it has been transformed into a football ground.

From state championship to the World Cup

The girls from the village won the state championship for the first time in 2007. Neha and Kajal, who are part of the football centre, have represented India at the international level. Apart from them, many footballers have won medals at the national and international level as well. Girls like Sapna, Anju, Renu, Kajal, Nirmala, Sandhya, and Mamta are becoming role models for future generations.