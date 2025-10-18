Haryana's Hisar District Becoming Breeding Ground For Women Footballers; More Than 530 Played Nationals, 35 Earned Government Jobs
The daughters of Mangali village of Haryana are creating history on the football field with their brilliant performances.
October 18, 2025
Updated : October 18, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hisar: Haryana has turned out to be a breeding ground for power sports like wrestling and boxing. Especially, they have shown that even women athletes can succeed in these sports and can perform even better than their male counterparts. The state has once again shown it by becoming a centre of women’s football in the country. Angali village, about 13 kilometres from Hisar, has turned out to be the breeding ground for the female footballers who have showcased a lot of courage, determination, and passion.
The women's football centre was established in 2004 at the Girls Senior Secondary School in Mangali village. Initially, only 7-8 girls began playing football. Today, over 150 girls train here daily in the morning and the evening as well.
Over 700 football players from this village are showcasing their talent at the competitive level. DP Sukhwinder Kaur, BDI Kamlesh, Sumitra, and coach Ashwani Kumar played a key role in establishing the football field where the girls practice. This site used to be a graveyard, but through hard work and passion, it has been transformed into a football ground.
From state championship to the World Cup
The girls from the village won the state championship for the first time in 2007. Neha and Kajal, who are part of the football centre, have represented India at the international level. Apart from them, many footballers have won medals at the national and international level as well. Girls like Sapna, Anju, Renu, Kajal, Nirmala, Sandhya, and Mamta are becoming role models for future generations.
Massive support for girls
Mangali village has four panchayats, and all of them, including social workers, are supporting the work in every way possible. Sarpanch Joginder, Rajesh, Balraj, Balwant, and Subhash, along with many others, provide financial and social assistance. Social workers Naresh Agarwal, Ankit Singhran, Arvind Syadwa, and Ajit Kumar also continue to support the club. Master Narendra and other coaches are providing free training to the girls.
The situation has flipped so much that the families were once hesitant to send their daughters to play the sport, but today the village is known as the nursery of women's football. Now, parents proudly send their daughters to the field. Employed players visit from time to time to encourage the new generation. The girls being trained here are not just athletes; they have become living examples of women's empowerment.
Over 530 players are playing at the national level
Over 530 football players trained in Mangali Football Club have played at the national level. Of these, 35 female players have received government jobs under the sports quota. Many of their players are serving in the Indian Army and the Central Industrial Security Force. The club's players have repeatedly brought glory to the country in national and international competitions.
What do coaches say?
DP Sukhwinder Kaur said that the phenomenon has brought a social change.
"This ground used to be a graveyard. With hard work, it was converted into a football ground. Today, more than two hundred and fifty girls play on it. This is not just a sport, it is a social change."
Meanwhile, Coach Master Narendra said, "We started with 7-8 girls. Now this number has reached hundreds. In the coming times, this village will make an even bigger name in international football. Today, Mangali Football Club is not just a sports organisation, but has become a symbol of women's empowerment and the changing face of rural India. Where earlier only boys used to play, today girls are flying high on the field and reaching government jobs."