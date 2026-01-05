Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United; Five-Timer EPL Winner To Take Charge On Interim Basis
Manchester United sacked Ruben Amorim from the position of head coach after his fiery press conference.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a poor run of form in Ruben Amorim’s 14-month charge, Manchester United sacked him on Sunday, January 5. The decision was taken after they played a 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road. Ex-United player Darren Fletcher will take charge of the club on an interim basis.
In their official statement, the club said that they have taken the decision ‘reluctantly’ to ensure that the team can reach the top of the points table.
"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the statement read.
After the draw against Leeds. Amorim didn’t mince his words in the press conference that he will not quit and keep doing his job unless someone replaces him.
"I notice that you receive selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. That is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United and it's going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy comes here to replace me,” he said.
United’s record with Amorim
Amorim started his stint in the role of the head coach after replacing Erik Ten Hag in November 2024. He took the team to the Europa League semifinal, but they suffered a humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the title decider. In the Premier League, they finished in 15th position in the standings last year.
Overall, United won 24 of just 63 matches they played under him, registering a poor win percentage of 38.10. Also, they suffered 18 defeats and 21 matches were played in draws.
Who is Darren Fletcher?
Fletcher played for the club from 2002 to 2015 and had a solid stint with the team. He has been part of the club in various coaching roles. He is currently the head coach of the Under-18 team but was part of the first-team staff during Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s stint in 2021. As a player, he has been part of the five league title victories under Sir Alex Ferguson.