Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United; Five-Timer EPL Winner To Take Charge On Interim Basis

Hyderabad: After a poor run of form in Ruben Amorim’s 14-month charge, Manchester United sacked him on Sunday, January 5. The decision was taken after they played a 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road. Ex-United player Darren Fletcher will take charge of the club on an interim basis.

In their official statement, the club said that they have taken the decision ‘reluctantly’ to ensure that the team can reach the top of the points table.

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the statement read.

After the draw against Leeds. Amorim didn’t mince his words in the press conference that he will not quit and keep doing his job unless someone replaces him.