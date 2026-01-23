ETV Bharat / sports

Manchester United Confirms Casemiro To Leave In Summer As Contract Expires

Hyderabad: Manchester United confirmed on Thursday night that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the current season, as his contract will end in June 2026. The 33-year-old arrived at the club from Real Madrid for a transfer fee of £70 million in 2022 and played 146 matches for the Red Devils. The decision comes as Manchester United opted not to activate the one-year extension in his contract.

Casemiro Statement

In a heartfelt post shared on his ‘X’ handle, Casemiro shared it was great playing for United.

“Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.” he wrote.