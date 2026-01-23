Manchester United Confirms Casemiro To Leave In Summer As Contract Expires
Hyderabad: Manchester United confirmed on Thursday night that Brazilian midfielder Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the current season, as his contract will end in June 2026. The 33-year-old arrived at the club from Real Madrid for a transfer fee of £70 million in 2022 and played 146 matches for the Red Devils. The decision comes as Manchester United opted not to activate the one-year extension in his contract.
Casemiro Statement
In a heartfelt post shared on his ‘X’ handle, Casemiro shared it was great playing for United.
“Knowing when stages come to an end. Knowing when to say goodbye when you feel that you will be remembered and respected forever. Four months to give my all for this badge and for our goal. Eternal respect and affection for Manchester United and its wonderful fans. Forever Red Devil.” he wrote.
Early success at the club
United failed to acquire the services of top targets like Frenkie de Jong and Declan Rice in the 2022 transfer window. Erik ten Hag, then manager, was searching for a solid presence in the midfield after early defeats in the tournament, including a 4-0 loss to Brentford.
Casemiro shone in his debut season, helping the team finish third in the standings and make it to the final of the FA Cup. He scored the opening goal in the 2023 Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United, establishing himself as one of the fan favourite.
Late dip in the form
Since the last season, Casemiro experienced a dip in his form. A low point came after the team lost 4-0 against Crystal Palace in May 2024. Eventually, he was left out of the FA Cup final lineup that season.
Playing for the Red Devils, he racked up 21 goals and played a key role in their Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins. With his departure, Manchester United will now look to rebuild the midfield.