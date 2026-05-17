Manchester City Clinch Their Eighth FA Cup Title Beating Chelsea, Thanks To Antoine Semenyo Magic
Manchester City won the FA Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0, thanks to Semenyo’s goal.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST|
Updated : May 17, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Manchester City have won the FA Cup for the 206/27 season, beating Chelsea with a narrow margin of one goal at Wembley. Antoine Semenyo was the star of the show for City as his backheel finish helped the team lift the silverware for the eighth time in the history of the tournament.
20th major trophy under Pep Guardiola
City won its 20th major trophy in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career. The occasion marked their second domestic trophy of the season as they had won the Carabao Cup earlier in the year by beating Arsenal 2-0. Notably, this is only the sixth occasion in the history of English football that a team has emerged triumphant in both domestic cup competitions. Also, City has done it for the second time after achieving a similar feat in the 2018/19.
Watch Marc Guehi shake the hand of every Chelsea player and staff member at full-time 👏 pic.twitter.com/QJVh4UZxvD— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 16, 2026
The final was tightly contested for long stretches before Semenyo produced the decisive moment. He received a cross from Erling Haaland and then back-heeled it past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into the net.
City nearly doubled their advantage when Rayan Cherki came up with a brilliant effort, but goalkeeper Sanchez produced a sharp save to deny the second goal to the opposition.
Bernando Silva expressed after the match
Captain Bernando Silva said after the match it is a special feeling to lift another trophy at Wembley.
“Being able to lift another trophy at Wembley, where we have played so many times, is such a special feeling - one I never take for granted. To do so as captain makes this one of the best days of my career.
Antoine Semenyo's brilliant finish proved the difference as @ManCity won the #EmiratesFACup for the eighth time in the club's history!— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 16, 2026
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“Having already won the League Cup this year, this young team have now got a taste for trophies. I feel sure they will go on and win many more titles in the years to come.”
City in title race with Arsenal
City’s focus will now move on to the English Premier League as they are in a close title race with Arsenal. They are just two points behind the Gunners with two matches remaining. Their remaining matches are against European-qualification chasing AFC Bournemouth, followed by an in-form Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea have been inconsistent in the Premier League and are in ninth position with 49 points from 36 matches. The team still have a chance to qualify for the Europa Conference League qualifiers or the Europa League group stage.