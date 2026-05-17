ETV Bharat / sports

Manchester City Clinch Their Eighth FA Cup Title Beating Chelsea, Thanks To Antoine Semenyo Magic

Hyderabad: Manchester City have won the FA Cup for the 206/27 season, beating Chelsea with a narrow margin of one goal at Wembley. Antoine Semenyo was the star of the show for City as his backheel finish helped the team lift the silverware for the eighth time in the history of the tournament.

20th major trophy under Pep Guardiola

City won its 20th major trophy in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career. The occasion marked their second domestic trophy of the season as they had won the Carabao Cup earlier in the year by beating Arsenal 2-0. Notably, this is only the sixth occasion in the history of English football that a team has emerged triumphant in both domestic cup competitions. Also, City has done it for the second time after achieving a similar feat in the 2018/19.

The final was tightly contested for long stretches before Semenyo produced the decisive moment. He received a cross from Erling Haaland and then back-heeled it past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into the net.

City nearly doubled their advantage when Rayan Cherki came up with a brilliant effort, but goalkeeper Sanchez produced a sharp save to deny the second goal to the opposition.