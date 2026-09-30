ETV Bharat / sports

Manchester City Premier League Financial Case: The Sky Blues Found Guilty Of All Breaches

File Photo: Manchester City ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: The investigation by the English Premier League into financial rule breaches by Manchester City is over, and the club has been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of the league's financial rules in the league. The league announced in an official statement that City was found to be breaching the rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

“An independent Commission has found Manchester City FC guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period, and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the League’s investigation,” the statement read. Findings of the independent Commission The key findings from the investigation include inflating commercial revenues, arranging ‘sham’ contracts, filing false financial statements, and not cooperating fully during the probe. The following are the points highlighted in the statement from the Premier League Disguised Funding Scheme: The club artificially boosted the money in the business reports up to artificially boosting. Sham contracts: The club created misleading sponsorship deals where third-party partners paid only a small portion of the money, while the rest was taken care of by the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG).