Manchester City Premier League Financial Case: The Sky Blues Found Guilty Of All Breaches
Manchester City have responded to the statement from the Premier League, saying they are ‘disappointed and surprised’ by the verdict.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The investigation by the English Premier League into financial rule breaches by Manchester City is over, and the club has been found guilty of all charges related to breaches of the league's financial rules in the league. The league announced in an official statement that City was found to be breaching the rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
“An independent Commission has found Manchester City FC guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period, and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the League’s investigation,” the statement read.
🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Premier League confirm an independent Commission has found Manchester City GUILTY OF ALL CHARGES related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period, and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate… pic.twitter.com/DBPrMnvVL3— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2026
Findings of the independent Commission
The key findings from the investigation include inflating commercial revenues, arranging ‘sham’ contracts, filing false financial statements, and not cooperating fully during the probe.
The following are the points highlighted in the statement from the Premier League
Disguised Funding Scheme: The club artificially boosted the money in the business reports up to artificially boosting.
Sham contracts: The club created misleading sponsorship deals where third-party partners paid only a small portion of the money, while the rest was taken care of by the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG).
Club statement.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 29, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/yrJ8Z0A52Y pic.twitter.com/0NP2k33JT9
Misleading accounts: The Citizens filed false financial statements, hiding the real numbers from auditors and regulators.
Lack of cooperation: When the probe into the matter related to financial breaches was going on, the club failed to act in utmost good faith.
Manchester City’s response to EPL statement
City released a statement after the revelations, saying they are ‘disappointed and surprised’ by the verdict and will appeal against the ruling. They also added that the club is innocent of the accusations.
“The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The Club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums,” the statement read.
“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements uncompleted. Manchester City FC will now pursue the appeal avenues open to it, on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe.”
What punishments might Manchester City face?
Massive fines: The club can incur a heavy financial penalty for breaches across eight seasons. Chelsea, Barcelona and Lyon are some of the clubs that have faced financial penalties in the past.
Significant points deduction: The club might get several points docked after breaching the financial rules. Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion are some of the clubs that got their points deducted due to violations of the rules.
Relegation to the second division: City can be dropped to the second division after the final verdict from the Premier League comes. After a Serie A scandal, Juventus were relegated to the second division of Italian football in 2006.
Transfer ban: The club might get a ban on being engaged in any activity on teh transfer market. Chelsea were handed a transfer ban in 2009 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP).