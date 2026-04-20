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Advantage Manchester City In Title Race As They Beat Arsenal 2-1

A thrilling contest unfolded at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki guided Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1.

EPL match results
Manchester City beat Arsenal by 2-1 (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 20, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Manchester City have taken advantage in the English Premier League title race, beating Arsenal by 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19. City are now in second position in the standings, but they are only three points behind Arsenal while playing one less match than their rivals. A victory in the next match against Burnley would take City ahead of the Gunners.

Goals from Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland were good enough for City to earn all three points on offer. Kai Havertz was the sole goalscorer for Arsenal.

City beat Arsenal 2-1

City took a lead in the 16th minute of the match as Rayan Cherki unleashed a low shot past the opposition goalkeeper, David Raya, after dribbling past the Arsenal defenders. However, that joy was short-lived. A blunder from City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma led to the opposition goal. Kai Havertz closed him down at the left post, dispossessed the goalkeeper and smashed the ball into the net. The scores remained level till the first half.

City controlled the game in the second half, and the winning goal came in the 65th minute. Erling Haaland overcame a challenge from Gabriel and struck the ball into the bottom left corner to seal the victory for the team.

Liverpool beat Everton 2-1

Liverpool celebrated another thrilling victory by beating Everton 2-1 in the first derby at Everton's new stadium, Hill Dickinson. Mohamed Salah, who played his last Merseyside derby, scored in the 29th minute to put Liverpool ahead.

EPL match results
Everton vs Liverpool (Getty Images)

This was Salah's ninth goal against Everton. With this, Salah also equalled Steven Gerrard's record as the most goals scored by a Liverpool player against Everton. Although Everton equalised through Beto in the 54th minute, Virgil van Dijk's header in injury time (90+10 minutes) gave Liverpool a dramatic victory.

Results from other matches

Aston Villa 4 - Sunderland 3

Nottingham Forest 4 - Burnley 1

Manchester United 1 - Chelsea 0

Tottenham 2 - Brighton 2

Leeds United 3 - Wolverhampton Wolves 0

Bournemouth 2 - Newcastle 1

TAGGED:

MAN CITY 2 1 ARSENAL
MAN CITY VS ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS
MAN CITY VS ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE
EPL MATCHWEEK 33 RESULTS

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