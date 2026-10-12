ETV Bharat / sports

Haaland, Doku and Cherki Strike As Manchester City Beat 10-Man Liverpool

File photo: Manchester City ( AP )

Hyderabad: Being found guilty of violating the Premier League financial rules didn’t shake the confidence of Manchester City players, and they cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki struck in the second half to give City a strong start under Enzo Maresca after Ryan Gravenberch had been sent off for two yellow cards.

City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the points table, but their position depends on the final verdict on the club’s appeal in the case related to financial rules

3 Goals in 12 minutes The match was in a deadlock till the 64th minute, but it was broken with a string of goals by City. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot in the 65th minute. Substitute Jeremy Doku added the second to the team’s tally with a stunning strike in the top corner three minutes later. Rayan Cherki produced a brilliant individual skill to make it 3-0 in the City’s favour and there was no chance of a comeback for Liverpool with 12 minutes to go and one man sent off. Two yellow cards for Gravenberch Ryan Gravenberch got his first booking in the 47th minute when the referee punished him for a challenge on City midfielder Elliot Anderson. Pundits and Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola heavily criticised his booking, saying it did not disrupt a ‘dangerous’ attack.