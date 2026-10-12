Haaland, Doku and Cherki Strike As Manchester City Beat 10-Man Liverpool
Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored goals in Manchester City’s win.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 11:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: Being found guilty of violating the Premier League financial rules didn’t shake the confidence of Manchester City players, and they cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Liverpool on Sunday. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki struck in the second half to give City a strong start under Enzo Maresca after Ryan Gravenberch had been sent off for two yellow cards.
City maintained their three-point lead at the top of the points table, but their position depends on the final verdict on the club’s appeal in the case related to financial rules
Three goals and three points for @ManCity at Anfield 🔵 https://t.co/jki87VdOhp— Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2026
3 Goals in 12 minutes
The match was in a deadlock till the 64th minute, but it was broken with a string of goals by City. Erling Haaland broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot in the 65th minute. Substitute Jeremy Doku added the second to the team’s tally with a stunning strike in the top corner three minutes later.
Rayan Cherki produced a brilliant individual skill to make it 3-0 in the City’s favour and there was no chance of a comeback for Liverpool with 12 minutes to go and one man sent off.
🔵 @ManCity make it six wins from their opening six games! https://t.co/tofzGpCGTq— Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2026
Two yellow cards for Gravenberch
Ryan Gravenberch got his first booking in the 47th minute when the referee punished him for a challenge on City midfielder Elliot Anderson. Pundits and Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola heavily criticised his booking, saying it did not disrupt a ‘dangerous’ attack.
Man City lead 10-man Liverpool at Anfield 🔵 Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku score moments after Ryan Gravenberch's red card https://t.co/gChhiywwu5— Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2026
His second yellow came when he checked a Manchester City counter-attack by committing a tackle on winger Jérémy Doku, who was trying to break away. The referee handed him his second yellow card, and it sent him off the pitch.
EPL 2026-27 points table
Manchester City are at the top position in the points table with 18 points from six matches. Defending champions Arsenal are chasing them with a tally of 15 points. A close tussle is going on for the title between the two sides as of now and consistent results will make one of them a winner.
City found guilty of violating EPL financial rules
The investigation by the English Premier League into financial rule breaches by Manchester City found the club guilty of all charges related to breaches of the league's financial rules. The league announced in an official statement that City was found to be breaching the rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.
“An independent Commission has found Manchester City FC guilty of all charges related to serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules over a nine-season period, and the majority of charges in relation to its failure to co-operate with the League’s investigation,” the statement read.