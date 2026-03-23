Carabao Cup: Manchester City Beat Arsenal To Lift Title, O'Reilly Scores Two Goals In Four Minutes
Manchester City dished out an incredible performance in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal to win their first trophy in two years.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 9:42 AM IST
London: Manchester City locked horns against Arsenal on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup. The two sides square off at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, and City beat the opponents by 2-0 to win the title.
Two goals in four minutes help City win
The clash was heading for a draw till the 60 minutes as the scoreline was 0-0 and none of them found the back of the net. However, Manchester City’s Nico O'Reilly came up with a game-changing passage of play to help the team take a lead in the final. He registered a brace within four minutes by scoring a goal in the 60th and 64th minutes.
Arsenal has been at the top of the standings in the English Premier League with a nine-point difference between them and City, who are in second position with 61 points. But Man City produced a stunning display to win the match.
⏹️ It's a NINTH #CarabaoCup triumph for @ManCity! 🏆#EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/gFtZMcIvrN— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 22, 2026
Guardiola praises players for stepping up in a crucial situation
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised the player for stepping up in a decisive situation.
“Not even me gave one pound to the victory today. We could not win against Nottingham Forest home or West Ham away [in the Premier League], we lost 5-1 aggregate against Madrid [in the Champions League last 16]. But the players prove again – the old ones and especially the new ones – that when required to do something during a season in which we have not been consistent, today we achieved it,” Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
The #CarabaoCup is back in @ManCity's hands! 🏆🩵#EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ZNnXib9GRA— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) March 22, 2026
How many Carabao Cups has Manchester City won?
Man City has won nine League Cup titles so far. They are the team to win the second-most titles after Liverpool, who have won 10 times. The last title run came for Man City in 2021, and Pep Guardiola was the most successful manager for them with five titles.