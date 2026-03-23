ETV Bharat / sports

Carabao Cup: Manchester City Beat Arsenal To Lift Title, O'Reilly Scores Two Goals In Four Minutes

London: Manchester City locked horns against Arsenal on Sunday in the final of the Carabao Cup. The two sides square off at Wembley Stadium in London on March 22, and City beat the opponents by 2-0 to win the title.

Two goals in four minutes help City win

The clash was heading for a draw till the 60 minutes as the scoreline was 0-0 and none of them found the back of the net. However, Manchester City’s Nico O'Reilly came up with a game-changing passage of play to help the team take a lead in the final. He registered a brace within four minutes by scoring a goal in the 60th and 64th minutes.

Arsenal has been at the top of the standings in the English Premier League with a nine-point difference between them and City, who are in second position with 61 points. But Man City produced a stunning display to win the match.