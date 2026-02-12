‘My Goal Is to instill Belief In Daughters That They Can Reach Any Height’, Says Mountaineer Manasvi Agarwal
She recently hoisted the Indian tricolour atop Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica and Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the western and southern hemispheres.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Udaipur: My goal was not just to reach the top, but to instil the belief in the daughters of our country that they can reach any height. This view was expressed by Udaipur resident Manasvi Agarwal, who recently hoisted the Indian tricolour atop Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica and Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the western and southern hemispheres.
Vinson Massif is located in Argentina. She braved extreme cold of minus 30 to minus 50 degrees, strong icy winds and lack of oxygen to bring glory to Rajasthan and the entire country. Her feat is a triumph of determination, courage, patriotism and a message to every daughter of the nation that dreams, no matter how lofty or difficult, can be achieved.
When Manasvi returned to her hometown of Udaipur, she was received like a daughter who had become an inspiration. She was given a grand welcome and was greeted with garlands of flowers amid loud slogans and thunderous applause on her way from the airport to her home. The residents of her city discussed her determination and courage to overcome fear.
Talking to ETV Bharat Manasvi explained that climbing Aconcagua and Vinson Massif isn't just a matter of physical strength. "It's a true battle of the mind and heart. At times, it felt like I couldn't move forward, that my body was tired, but then the image of the Indian flag would appear before my eyes, providing renewed energy," she said.
Manasvi explained that the conditions on these peaks are extremely dangerous. Strong winds blow at speeds of 70 km to 80 km per hour, and the temperatures can drop to minus 30 to minus 50 degrees Celsius. The lack of oxygen also affects thinking and understanding. "The body begins to feel numb. But then the mind has to be awakened. Loneliness becomes the biggest enemy. On the mountain, a person starts talking to himself or herself. Fear, fatigue and homesickness surround him or her," she said while sharing that she promised herself that she would not leave her dream for her country unfulfilled.
Manasvi has credited her success to her family and mentors. She said, "When the going gets toughest, the courage my parents give me comes in handy. Their faith has been my greatest weapon."
Her father, Dr TR Agarwal, said that out of the 22 climbers from around the world who attempted Aconcagua, only 12 succeeded. Manasvi's victory in such challenging circumstances is even more special.
Manasvi conquered Antarctica's Vinson Massif on December 23, 2025 and subsequently climbed Aconcagua. Prior to this, she successfully climbed Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus and Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro. In less than five months, she has established a remarkable record by hoisting the Indian flag atop four of the world's seven highest peaks. Her goal is to conquer the peaks of the remaining three continents within a year, completing the ‘'Seven Summits'.
Manasvi's mountaineering training has been robust. She completed basic and advanced courses at the Indian Army-run Mountaineering Institute at Dirang and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute at Darjeeling. These courses included a month-long rigorous exercise on 6,500-meter-high snow-capped peaks. She also received extensive training from the Swami Vivekananda Rock Climbing Institute at Mount Abu, becoming a certified instructor.
