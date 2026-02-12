ETV Bharat / sports

‘My Goal Is to instill Belief In Daughters That They Can Reach Any Height’, Says Mountaineer Manasvi Agarwal

Udaipur: My goal was not just to reach the top, but to instil the belief in the daughters of our country that they can reach any height. This view was expressed by Udaipur resident Manasvi Agarwal, who recently hoisted the Indian tricolour atop Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica and Aconcagua, the highest mountain in the western and southern hemispheres.

Vinson Massif is located in Argentina. She braved extreme cold of minus 30 to minus 50 degrees, strong icy winds and lack of oxygen to bring glory to Rajasthan and the entire country. Her feat is a triumph of determination, courage, patriotism and a message to every daughter of the nation that dreams, no matter how lofty or difficult, can be achieved.

When Manasvi returned to her hometown of Udaipur, she was received like a daughter who had become an inspiration. She was given a grand welcome and was greeted with garlands of flowers amid loud slogans and thunderous applause on her way from the airport to her home. The residents of her city discussed her determination and courage to overcome fear.

Talking to ETV Bharat Manasvi explained that climbing Aconcagua and Vinson Massif isn't just a matter of physical strength. "It's a true battle of the mind and heart. At times, it felt like I couldn't move forward, that my body was tired, but then the image of the Indian flag would appear before my eyes, providing renewed energy," she said.