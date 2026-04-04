'Man Of Golden Boots' Gilbertson Passes Away At 71
Sangma lifted the Bordoloi Trophy, ATPA Shield, and Captain NM Gupta Trophy. He clinched the Santosh Trophy in 1981 and represented India abroad in 1975.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Guwahati: Gilbertson Sangma, known as "Man of Golden Boots" for his legendary soccer skills, died of age-related ailments at his Guwahati residence. He was 71 and had been suffering from dementia.
Born in 1955, Sangma studied up to Class 10 and joined the Assam Police as a constable in 1971. Soon, he established himself as an active sports enthusiast and continued playing soccer for the Assam Police football team and the state team, too.
He was the captain of the Assam Police football team from 1972 to 1982, representing it in the state football tournament held in Kochi. He represented Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1973 to 1982. He was also the captain of the Assam State football team from 1976 to 1978.
Sangma lifted the Bordoloi Trophy, ATPA Shield, and Captain NM Gupta Trophy. In 1981, he clinched the Santosh Trophy. He also showed his soccer skills abroad, representing India in 1975 in Indonesia and Malaysia.
He played his last game in Jorhat against the Nagaland Police team in 1985, after which he retired from the police department. In 2022, the Assam government conferred "Assam Saurav", the state's second-highest civilian award, to him. His funeral is likely to be on Sunday after family members arrive from different parts of the country, sources said.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia mourned the loss of Sangma on social media. "GILBERTSON SANGMA, a legend in football, is gone...huge loss to our football and sports...will miss his 'superstardom' who was an unannounced brand ambassador of Bordoloi Trophy in its glorious days...heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans...OM SHANTI," he posted on X.
GILBERTSON SANGMA, a legend in football is gone...huge loss to our football and sports...will miss his 'superstardom' who was an unannounced brand ambassador of Bordoloi Trophy in its glorious days...heartfelt condolences to family, friends and fans...OM SHANTI🙏 pic.twitter.com/0xN1vA8W4T— Devajit LON Saikia (@lonsaikia) April 4, 2026
NorthEast United FC also offered condolences. "Gilbertson Sangma (1955-2026). We at NorthEast United FC mourn the passing of Gilbertson Sangma, one of Assam’s notable footballers, who was known as the 'Man with Golden Boot'," it posted on X.
Gilbertson Sangma (1955-2026)— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 4, 2026
We at NorthEast United FC mourn the passing of Gilbertson Sangma, one of Assam’s notable footballers, who was known as the ‘Man with Golden Boot’.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time.… pic.twitter.com/MLHlXtjebq
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time," it added.
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