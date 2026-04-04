ETV Bharat / sports

'Man Of Golden Boots' Gilbertson Passes Away At 71

Guwahati: Gilbertson Sangma, known as "Man of Golden Boots" for his legendary soccer skills, died of age-related ailments at his Guwahati residence. He was 71 and had been suffering from dementia.

Born in 1955, Sangma studied up to Class 10 and joined the Assam Police as a constable in 1971. Soon, he established himself as an active sports enthusiast and continued playing soccer for the Assam Police football team and the state team, too.

He was the captain of the Assam Police football team from 1972 to 1982, representing it in the state football tournament held in Kochi. He represented Assam in the Santosh Trophy from 1973 to 1982. He was also the captain of the Assam State football team from 1976 to 1978.

Sangma lifted the Bordoloi Trophy, ATPA Shield, and Captain NM Gupta Trophy. In 1981, he clinched the Santosh Trophy. He also showed his soccer skills abroad, representing India in 1975 in Indonesia and Malaysia.