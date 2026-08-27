ETV Bharat / sports

Man City Signs Rising Midfield Star Ayyoub Bouaddi In $117M Deal As Rodri's Replacement

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi vies for the ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco ( File/AP )

East Manchester: Manchester City signed highly rated teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a deal worth $117 million on Wednesday, securing a rising star seen as the Premier League giant's long-term replacement for Rodri.

The 18-year-old Morocco international signed a five-year contract, City said, for a fee of 95 million euros ($110 million) plus 5 million euros in add-ons.

Bouaddi, a deep-lying midfielder, is being viewed as the replacement for 2024 men's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who recently joined Barcelona after helping Spain win the World Cup.

City's midfield rebuild under manager Enzo Maresca, who has replaced Pep Guardiola, has also seen the club spend $155 million on England international Elliot Anderson and is unlikely to stop there, given Bernardo Silva has already left after his contract expired and Nico Gonzalez has traveled to Newcastle to tie up a transfer.

Newcastle announced Wednesday that it signed the 24-year-old González on a long-term deal from City.

Gonzalez joined Barcelona's youth squads as an 11-year-old and made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2021-22 Spanish league season. He joined Valencia on loan the following season, before making a permanent switch to Portugal's Porto in 2023 and then joining Man City in 2025.

Newcastle coach Matthias Jaissle said Gonzalez "brings serious quality and elite experience in a key area of the pitch."

Reports in the British media say City retains an interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The fee makes Bouaddi the most expensive player sold from the French league, surpassing the 90 million euros Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal paid to get Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, and the costliest teenage signing in Premier League history.

"This is a very special day for me and my family," Bouaddi said. "I've watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners, this club feels like it's built to win."

Rising star

Although Bouaddi impressed at the World Cup with his assured touch, tactical understanding and maturity, he had already caught the eye two years ago.

At the start of his career he was being touted as Lille's best midfielder since Eden Hazard, who left to become a Premier League star with Chelsea.

Bouaddi joined Lille's academy in 2021 and, just three days after his 16th birthday, became the youngest player to appear in a European game in a Europa Conference League match last October against KI Klaksvík.