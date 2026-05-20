ETV Bharat / sports

Malvika, Ashmita Progress To Second Round; Lakshya, Prannoy Out

Kuala Lumpur: India's Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha emerged as the lone bright spots on an otherwise disappointing day for the country at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here, advancing to the second round with contrasting wins in women's singles.

Malvika, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury that required surgery, fought back strongly to beat Germany's world No. 52 Yvonne Li 21-17 16-21 21-9, while Ashmita registered a comfortable 21-16 21-13 victory over Indonesia's world No. 56 Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan.

Malvika will face Denmark's eighth seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt, while Ashmita takes on Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei next. However, India also suffered a string of early exits across categories.

In men's singles, eighth seed Lakshya Sen, the brightest Indian prospect, crashed out after a shock 17-21 11-21 defeat to Indonesia's world No. 38 Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah.

HS Prannoy, the 2023 Asian games and World Championships bronze winner, too bowed out after a marathon battle against Japan's sixth seed Kodai Naraoka, losing 17-21 22-20 22-24 in an 80-minute contest.