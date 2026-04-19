ETV Bharat / sports

Malinga, Nitish, Shivang Star In SRH's Hard-Earned Win Over CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad ( AP )

Hyderabad: Sri Lankan pacer Eshan Malinga’s pinpoint yorkers found perfect support in unheralded left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar as Sunrisers Hyderabad edged past Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in a gripping IPL thriller here on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 195, CSK finished at 184 for 8 largely due to Malinga (3/29 in 4 overs) and Shivang's (1/18 in 3 overs) superb execution in the post Powerplay overs.

CSK needed only 84 runs in the last 10 overs, perfectly gettable in this day and age of T20s but Malinga's blend of yorkers, hard lengths and short balls really kept them quite while Shivang also got appreciable turn and bounce to make life difficult for the Yellow Brigade.

The defeat kept CSK in seventh place while SRH moved to fourth place in the 10-team table. CSK have not chased a 190-plus target in the last eight years now. CSK needed 18 off the last over bowled by Praful Hinge, who had gone for 50 plus in his first three overs, and the Vidarbha pacer kept his cool giving away only seven runs while snuffing out the dangerous Jamie Overton.

Sanju Samson started with a first ball six but Nitish Reddy, having added a few yards of pace, hit the hard length to get rid of him quickly. Ayush Mhatre (30 off 13 balls) started from where he left with a flurry of fours and a six but a hamstring injury did affect his concentration.

It took a brilliant catch from Heinrich Klaasen to send him back and an out of sorts Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 off 12 balls) got a heavy ball from Malinga to glove it to Salil Arora behind stumps.

At 66 for 3, Sarfaraz Khan (25 off 19 balls) and Matthew Short (34 off 30 balls) added 46 before the Mumbai right-hander lost control off a flick off Malinga to be caught at deep mid-wicket.

Dewald Brevis (0) played the most irresponsible shot off Shivang Kumar to be caught in the deep before Short and Shivam Dube (21 off 16 balls) added another 35 but certainly not at a quick clip.